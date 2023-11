Party ideologue of NSC, writer of the election manifesto and upcoming return to the House of Representatives: Eddy van Hijum from Laag Zuthem plays a leading role in this election campaign. We have spoken to him several times since the party was founded. About a meeting with nurses, resistance at Khalid & Sophie and Nieuwsuur, the choice between left and right and his bond with Pieter Omtzigt. “Same age, same motivation, same stage of life, same province.”