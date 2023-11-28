Smartphone sales are far from their golden moment. After a peak of almost 550 million units distributed at the end of 2017 as a record quarter, A bearish era has arrived, consolidated by the pandemic and chronicled since we still greeted each other with our elbows: we have had declining sales for 27 months.

Until now, as published by the market consultancy Counterpoint Research, this dynamic has changed: October was the first month in many moons that saw a year-on-year increase in smartphone sales, breaking the streak of two years and three months in a slump.

A green shoot after 27 months in decline

Last October was also the month with the highest sales of smartphones in a month since January 2022. These are preliminary figures from a consulting firm, which does not have access to official data from the manufacturers but rather to market estimates, but even so they are a respite in a market that had been down for too long.

At a quarterly level, some stabilization was already predicted. The third quarter of this year, which closed close to 300 million units distributed, was practically identical to the same quarter of the previous year. It wasn’t bad after going downhill for so long.

By the time this fourth quarter that began in October ends, we will see how the end of this year has been and if it has been able to maintain the inertia of October. There are reasons to think so: the October signal itself and the arrival of the iPhone 15. The iPhone always animates the market in each last quarter (from a market share of 16% it went to 23% last year, for example), and the iPhone 15 has represented a much larger jump than the iPhone 14 represented.

The 14 was a clone of the 13 with two residual improvements, and the 14 Pro didn’t bring much new either. This year we have a 15 with USB-C and a software-emulated 2x lens, as well as a 15 Pro Max with a 5x lens and a change in material for the chassis.

There are reasons to think that the last quarter of 2023 will bring even greater joy for sales.

Or at least stability after a storm of more than two years.

This is the breakdown by manufacturer of sales for each quarter. Nothing new under the sun: Samsung continues to lead strongly, although with the occasional quarter (the launch of the new iPhone) leaving that leadership in the hands of Apple. Xiaomi settled in third place although with Oppo increasingly fighting more directly, and Vivo stable in fifth place.

And this is the percentage breakdown, by market share.

By 2024, surely the biggest wish of manufacturers is, in addition to growth, a certain prolonged stability. The pandemic reduced demand for devices and ended up causing a shortage of components that was a nightmare for brands, which could not meet demand and left a lot of income behind.

The Middle East and Africa have been the protagonists of this small green shoot in the market, tipping the balance towards growth. We must also take into account China and more specifically Huawei, very weakened globally but with sales in its country of origin that have increased by 37% in the last quarter. If someone wants to thank the person in charge, they can start looking at the Mate 60 Pro.

