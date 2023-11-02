A few days ago, the OCU published a study that estimated how long it took to pay for an electric car compared to other technologies. Last week, the consumer organization put another report on the table again, with an article whose title was illuminating: The DGT labels must change now.

It reported that the organization had studied the emissions of various vehicles taking as reference the results of Green NCAP, tests in which the emissions are estimated. polluting emissions of a vehicle throughout its life cycle, from its production to its recycling.

The results reported that there were vehicles with a C label that polluted less than hybrid vehicles with an ECO label. Some of these pure combustion cars even have a lower carbon footprint than some plug-in hybrids.





Source: OCU with data from Green NCAP

Therefore, the OCU demanded a imminent change in the environmental labeling of the DGT, which they consider unfair because it penalizes consumers of combustion vehicles that, however, are much less polluting than other cars that have a Zero Emissions sticker.

Since then, rumors have raged. The social networks They have been filled with publications of articles in which they talk about a new labeling that the DGT has already decided, in which ECO vehicles will be reorganized and plug-in hybrids will be penalized. Well, do we know anything about this? Is there anything specific on the table?

For now, nothing at all

According to rumors, plug-in hybrids would be the biggest losers from the new labeling that the DGT would soon implement. According to some media reports (without citing sources), the ECO category would be divided into two.

The first, ECO-, would be defined for self-charging hybrids and mild hybrids (48 volt hybridization). In a second category, which would be called ECO, plug-in hybrids with more than 40 kilometers of autonomy would be left alone. Zero emissions would continue to be electric cars, extended range electric cars and fuel cell cars. Nobody is clear what would happen to vehicles powered by LPG or CNG.

For our part, we have called the DGT, who has confirmed that there is no process underway to change environmental labeling. They specify that to carry out such a reform, conversations are necessary with the Government, manufacturers, their and consumer associations and the DGT itself, something that has not happened.

The summary is clear: a change in environmental labeling “is not a unilateral decision by the DGT,” they confirm.

absurd chaos

The problem with environmental labeling, and the reason why from time to time there is talk of a necessary reform, is that it has been poorly planned from the beginning.

Firstly, it was decided to use the different European anti-contamination regulations to deliver or not the sticker to older vehicles. This posed a problem because, as there was no clear record, the stickers were delivered taking as reference the time period in which these regulations came into force.

However, some manufacturers were already complying with the regulations before it was mandatory. The result? There are cars without a sticker that should have a B on the windshield and cars with the letter B that should have the letter C. In this case, the only solution is to demand a certificate from the brand of what emissions regulations our vehicle meets (paying for the same) and go to traffic to leave it reflected, so we can have the sticker that corresponds to us.

Furthermore, when handing out the ECO and Zero emissions stickers, only technology was taken into account used. But things were not done well here either.

The ECO label includes hybrid vehicles with less than 40 kilometers of completely electric range. It is considered a hybrid vehicle if the electric motor helps drive the car’s wheels at any time. This led to the trap of mild hybridization cars, which mount a 48-volt battery (and up to 24 or 12 volts, if applicable) that assists the combustion engine in very specific situations. Consumption is barely reduced by a few tenths, but the ECO environmental label already appears on the windshield.

But, in addition, since the approved polluting emissions were not taken into account and only the technology was taken into account, situations arise such as the one reflected in the image above by the OCU. An Audi RS Q8 with a 48-volt hybrid system has an ECO label despite its 600 HP, 2,390 kg weight and 300 gr/km of CO2. A Seat Arona, with 110 HP, which weighs less than half and approves 120 gr/km of CO2, has a C label.

The other trap It is that of the plug-in hybrid. The Zero Emissions label was given to vehicles with more than 40 kilometers of autonomy, understanding that most of the time it will operate as an electric vehicle. However, obviously, no one can control this from happening. Here, the problem is greater because it is also not clear how we should measure its emissions.

The issue is important because the Low Emission Zones, which should have been mandatory as early as 2023, are basing their restrictions on the presence of one or another sticker on the dashboard. In Madrid, for example, a car with a C label is obliged to pay for parking (public or private) in its central almond, while a car with an ECO label can park on the surface at half the price and move freely. If that car is a plug-in hybrid, whatever its power and regardless of the engine used, it can move freely throughout the city and park completely free on the surface.

