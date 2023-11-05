If there is an adjective that suits the catfish (Silurus glanis) well, it is huge. As a fish it is enormous, enormous, so big that it is not strange to find fishermen who boast catches of more than 2.3 meters that are around or even exceed 100 kg. They also bring them as a problem. After all, it appears in the catalog of invasive exotic species due to the damage it causes to other native creatures and habitats. It is also enormous as a business: every year fishermen go to the fishing areas attracted by the prospect of catching one of these gigantic fish with their rods, which generates a million-dollar business.

In the Ebro they know these three facets of the catfish well: that of the big fish, the voracious invader and the lucrative business, traits that do not always go well together.

The catfish millions. The gigantic size that catfish reach not only makes them a fearsome predator for other fish, amphibians, aquatic birds or rodents that can end up in their jaws. Their “XXL size” also makes them a highly appreciated trophy by fishermen, and, consequently, a juicy source of income for the towns near the swamps in which they reside. This was recognized in 2019 by the president of the Caspe Fishing Sports Association, Luisa Searra, who even shared some data with La Sexta.

According to the data that Serra revealed for the Research Team, who even traveled to the Mequinenza Reservoir, in Aragon, to address the issue, in 2018 alone, nearly 100,000 people moved to the area attracted by catfish fishing. The data is impressive, but not as impressive as the calculation of its economic impact. Serra spoke of how hunting the monstrous fish “indirectly” generated more than notable benefits: around “nine million euros.”





Don’t say sport fishing, say economics. It is not the only data that helps to get an idea of ​​what sport fishing means for some riverside populations of the Ebro. In 2017 some mayors of towns located downstream from Zaragoza recognized their concern about the General Fishing Plan that established the obligation to kill fished specimens of invasive species to, in this way, control their population and preserve the native ecosystem. On the list was the catfish or the common carp, two of the most sought-after trophies by fishermen who just want to take a couple of selfies with their prey.

“What they like is to capture a good specimen, take a photo so that their feat can be seen, put mercromine on it and release it,” explained Jesús Senante, mayor of Caspe to El Periódico de Aragón, a newspaper that stated that sport fishing generates, only in the town, a six million euro business. Fishing enthusiasts from Central Europe actually travel to the lower stretch of the Ebro in Aragon, which has in turn motivated the appearance of campsites, shops, restaurants, hotels, rural accommodation… all with sport fishing as their axis.

Local finances. “Fishing tourism accounts for a third of our economy,” said Senante. He is not the only one who showed his concern. Magda Godia, councilor of Mequinenza, also advocated in statements to El Periódico for reviewing the catalog of exotic species to reduce the impact of the plan. “Common sense must prevail and for this the regulations must include socioeconomic criteria along with purely environmental ones,” she insisted.

In 2015 alone, he explained, nearly 20,000 tickets had been issued for fishermen interested in deploying their rods and hooks in the Ebro reservoirs, whether in the Sea of ​​Aragon or the Ribarroja press. In 2016 there were even those who openly wondered about the possibility of considering catfish a local species. Aragón’s 2023 “fishing information brochure” details the places in the Ebro basin where fishing for invasive exotic species is allowed “under a voluntary catch and release regime” and includes catfish, carp or alburno.









At the center of illegal fishing. Catfish and carp fishing in the waters of the Ebro has even attracted the interest of illegal fishermen. Four years ago the Civil Guard announced the arrest and investigation of 23 people who, supposedly, were dedicated to capturing specimens to later send them to Romania. The operation resulted in the intervention of 8.8 tons of fish not suitable for consumption, which were gutted and stored in warehouses without sanitary control. Shortly after, the police seized another four tons of catfish and carp in the same river, captures that followed the same methods and had the same destination.

A business (and problem) created. Whether it is considered a socioeconomic driver or an environmental challenge, there are two facts about catfish that are clear. The first is that it is included in the catalog of invasive exotic species, which states that it was introduced voluntarily precisely because of its attractiveness for sport fishing; The second is that it has a notable and well-studied impact on the Ebro or Guadalquivir ecosystems. The University of Córdoba (UCO) itself has warned that it “threatens natural habitats and the local economy.”

The last nuance is important and shows that these invasive species, no matter how appreciated they are in sport fishing, also leave a negative balance that transcends their environmental footprint and fully affects the economy. “It threatens the biodiversity of the Doñana National Park, which is very important biologically as well as an area of ​​economic importance for red crab and sapwood fishing,” the coordinator of the UCO study reminds El Día de Córdoba.

“Opportunistic, voracious and aggressive”. This is how the catalog of invasive exotic species defines the catfish, a creature, remember, that feeds on other fish, but that also includes amphibians, crabs, rodents or aquatic birds in its diet and “significantly alters the trophic structure of ecosystems.” aquatic”.

In line with the warning from the UCO experts, the sheet also highlights the “negative impact on native fishing resources” of animals that exceed two meters in length and weigh 100 kilos, found in the Danube and Volga and arrived decades ago at points such as the Mequinenza reservoir, due to the attraction they had for fishermen.

Images: Joe Pell (Flick) and Wikipedia

