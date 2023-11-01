Peter Dinklage, an actor well known for his role as Tyrion Lannister in Game of Thrones, is the star of Andalusia’s new television spot to promote the autonomous community to tourists.

Since part of Game of Thrones has been filmed in Spain, what better way to promote tourism in the country than by using one of the main stars of the series?

That is what the Andalusian Government must have thought when encouraging tourists to visit the autonomous community, since the new advertising spot features the presence of Peter Dinklage himself, actor well known by everyone for his role as Tyrion Lannister in fiction.

Under the hashtag #AndalusianCrush, the president of the Junta de Andalucía Juanma Moreno has shared the spot with the star of Game of Thrones. You can take a look below.

The reactions to the promotion of Andalusia with Peter Dinklage have not been long in coming

The video with the Tyrion Lannister actor has immediately revolutionized social networks in these parts, both for the good and the bad.

From those who have applauded the idea of ​​bringing the Game of Thrones actor to star in the spot to others who have criticized the content of the video itself, there has been no shortage of opinions among the public after seeing the new Andalusia promo.

Some criticize that the advertisement, except for a couple of lines spoken by Dinklage, is completely in English with Spanish subtitles. A complaint that others solve by saying that it is a spot aimed mainly at foreign tourism.

Others too show their disappointment for resorting to old clichés to promote tourism in Andalusia and they affirm that Spain is much more than “bulls” and “flamenco.”

Nevertheless, There is also a good number of praise for the Junta de Andalucía and they applaud the originality of the spot. What did you think of the Game of Thrones star’s appearance in the promo? Tell us in our comments section.