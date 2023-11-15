The UK Supreme Court has declared illegal the UK government’s plan to forcibly relocate asylum seekers to the East African country of Rwanda while their claims are being assessed in the UK. According to the Court, the plan would entail the risk that asylum seekers from Rwanda would be transferred to their countries of origin, an act that would violate their rights.

The plan was at the center of the immigration management policies of the current government of Rishi Sunak and the previous ones of Liz Truss and Boris Johnson, all belonging to the Conservative Party, but had never entered into force due to various legal challenges , who had repeatedly questioned the legality of the rules, especially in relation to respect for human rights in the United Kingdom: to date no asylum seeker has ever been taken to Rwanda.

The ruling highlighted that between 2013 and 2018, when an agreement between the Rwandan and Israeli governments similar to that proposed by the British government was in force, Rwanda rejected several people who had applied for asylum in Israel. The practice violates the “right of non-refoulement”, enshrined in various international norms to which the United Kingdom is also bound. According to the Supreme Court, it is a precedent that makes Rwanda unlikely to respect the agreement with the British government

The plan, first put forward by Boris Johnson in 2022, has always been highly criticized: not only for its cost (it planned to pay the Rwandan government the equivalent of almost 140 million euros for the management of asylum seekers), but also because according to some it would violate British human rights laws or the European Convention on Human Rights. What was supposed to be the first flight to Rwanda had been blocked precisely by an intervention by the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), which deals among other things with applying the Convention, which had stopped the plane while it was already on the take-off runway. The ruling had been highly criticized by many British Conservative leaders, including Suella Bravermanthen Attorney General of the United Kingdom, who would later become the Home Secretary and a major supporter of the plan.

After the ECHR ruling, several asylum seekers who should have been forcibly transferred lodged appeals with the British justice system. The High Court, the court of first instance in the UK, had upheld eight appeals from people who felt they had been treated unfairly by the British government, but rejected those against the law overall.

Subsequently, appeals were also lodged against these sentences: they argued that Rwanda is not a safe country, and that once there asylum seekers risk being repatriated to their countries of origin. In June one of these appeals was accepted by the Court of Appeal, the second instance court.

Rishi Sunak’s government had in turn opposed this decision, appealing to the Supreme Court, the highest level of judgment in the United Kingdom. Government lawyers in the courtroom argued that Britain has an urgent need for these measures to be applied, that Rwanda is indeed a safe country and that the agreement struck between the British and Rwandan governments, which forms the basis of the transfer plan , ensure respect for human rights by Rwanda: the Supreme Court nevertheless rejected the appeal.