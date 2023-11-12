The profession of surgeon is a very serious profession, because your daily life consists of saving lives. So your training should be as real as possible. That’s why, The British Army has introduced SAM, its Advanced Surgical Mannequin to train military surgeons.

Traditionally, these surgeons who are in charge of caring for soldiers on the training battlefield, use actors painted with blood, who simulate having suffered a shot or an injury. But you can’t cut open an actor to operate on him in the open field. Something that can be done with this British Army mannequin.

It has already begun to be used in field operations simulations, as part of the mandatory training of surgeons working for the army.

The most realistic medical mannequin

As the United Kingdom Ministry of Defense itself explains in New Atlas, the Advanced Surgical Manikin (SAM model) has been invented and developed by Professor Ian Pallister, a civilian orthopedic traumatologist.

It is a world-leading training simulation model, which Different injury patterns can be inserted, such as wounds from explosions and gunshots. That is, different mannequins can be created with different types of wounds, and scattered around the battlefield so that surgeons have to make decisions, such as who to treat first.

The doll is so realistic that It is capable of breathing, and also drips blood from different places, to simulate hemorrhages.. Doctors can remove layers of tissue, simulating burned human tissue.

According to the press release from the British Ministry of Defense, previous SAM models have also been used to train Ukrainian surgeons.

“The surgeons operate, and the entire team trains, in a field hospital that replicates the hospital in which they will be deployed. We are immensely proud that thanks to this training we can offer world-class medical equipment to operations.”

This advanced surgical mannequin is the most realistic we’ve seen. It is essential when dealing with a surgeon to know what to do in a stressful and dangerous situation.