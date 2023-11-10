Suara.com – The Bring Me The Horizon (BMTH) concert which took place at Ancol Beach City International Stadium Ancol, North Jakarta on Friday (10/11/2023) evening ended in chaos. The concert stopped in the middle of the road and hundreds of spectators went berserk and rushed to the stage.

The Bring Me The Horizon concert started at around 21.15 WIB and was filled with hundreds of spectators. The audience looked very dense and filled the concert venue.

The concert went smoothly and Oliver Sykes (vocals), Lee Malia (guitar) Matt Kean (bass) Matt Nicholls (drums) and Jordan Fish (keyboards) played their favorite songs.

However, after presenting the eighth song entitled “DiE4u” Oliver Sykes looked uncomfortable. Oliver and the other personnel then left the stage one by one.

The concert was initially declared a break. However, for 30 minutes, the concert did not continue. The audience started to get tired of waiting.

Not long after, Ravel Entertainment representatives appeared and provided information. He stated that the concert was forced to stop.

“We had problems on stage, so we have to stop the show tonight. We apologize profusely. You can leave calmly, safely. So we have to stop tonight. Chill chill,” said the promoter.

The audience was dissatisfied and shouted curse words. Some spectators even threw objects at the promoter’s representatives.

It didn’t take long for hundreds of spectators to become increasingly angry until many came up to the stage.

Bring Me The Horizon is planned to be held for two days at Ancol Beach City International Stadium Ancol, Saturday and Sunday. However, there is no information yet whether the concert on the second day will continue.