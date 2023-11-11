News related to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and its director Masahiro Sakurai! As you know, months ago Sakurai created a YouTube channel where she uploads videos explaining typical things and tips when developing a video game.

In the video that we leave you below, we can learn that Masahiro Sakurai, director of the title, has offered details about another of the most popular installments, Super Smaash Bros. Brawl. In one of his latest videos, the creative has spoken about the negative impact of leaks on the development of games like Brawl.

This is what he shares in the video:

The mode Subspace Emissary, designed to introduce the story of Smash Bros. Brawl, was leaked before release. Sakurai mentions the significant investment of time and money into creating scenes for the mode, which made it disheartening to see them leaked online. The leaks changed Sakurai’s perspective on including story-focused content in future Smash Bros. titles. Sakurai opted to stop creating cutscenes for the story and instead focused on announcement videos to introduce characters, which They were more likely to be shared publicly without negatively affecting the gaming experience.

Remember that the Smash Bros creative launched his own YouTube channel a few months ago after stopping sharing daily screenshots of the fighting game. Specifically, there are two versions: one in English and one in Japanese. Both channels are called Masahiro Sakurai on Creating Games and are expected to offer information on how to make games more fun in their development.

