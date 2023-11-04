Brave, the browser known for its focus on privacy and automatic removal of unwanted ads and trackers, has introduced its own artificial intelligence assistant, Leo.

This addition to the list comes amid a host of AI chatbots, including giants like Bing and Google Bard or ChatGPT.

They comment that Leo is available to all Brave desktop users running version 1.60 of the browser, and will be released in phases over the next few days. Besides, has plans to bring Leo to mobile phones, being available on Android and iOS in the coming months.

“AI can be a powerful tool, but it can also present growing data privacy concerns and there is a need for a privacy-first solution,” explains Brian Bondy, CTO and co-founder of Brave, in a statement from press. “Brave is committed to combining AI with user privacy and will provide our users with safe, personalized AI support where they already spend their time online.”

Leo will have a free version and a paid version in ChatGPT style

Although this chatbot is quite similar to its competitors, such as the ability to translate, answer questions, summarize web pages, and generate new content, the feature that sets it apart is its focus on privacy.

Brave explains that conversations with Leo will not be recorded or used to train AI models, and no login information will be required to use it. However, it is unknown how they will gradually improve their chatbot, since user collaboration is very necessary for the training of these systems.

Leo will be available in two versions: the free one, which uses Meta’s Llama 2 large language model (LLM), and Leo Premium, which uses Anthropic’s Claude Instant, a faster and cheaper version of Anthropic’s Claude 2 large language model.

The Premium version costs $15 per month and includes benefits such as higher quality conversations, priority queues at times of high demand, higher rate limits, and early access to new features, just like ChatGPT Plus, for example.

There’s no doubt that Brave’s focus on privacy and promise not to use user data to improve its AI could appeal to those looking for a chatbot experience that protects their personal data.

However, its ability to compete with chatbots already established in the market and whether privacy will be a sufficiently attractive factor for users, There are some doubts that remain in the air for the moment..