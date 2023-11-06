For now we have few details about Batman: The Brave and the Bold, but at least it seems that they are starting to move the project forward.

We leave Ben Affleck’s Dark Knight behind and prepare for a new reboot with Batman: The Brave and the Bold. Although some aspects of this project in development have been clarified, such as the participation of director Andy Muschietti, we now have signs of a powerful writer who could bring this long-awaited film to life.

Warner Bros.’ original plan for The Flash was for it to end with Michael Keaton as Batman, becoming an essential pillar of the DC Extended Universe. This would open the door to a number of exciting projects, including Batgirl and Batman Beyond. However, with the creation of DC Studios, those plans have been scrapped, and in their place, we are promised a new reboot directed by Muschietti. The story will explore Bruce Wayne training his son Damian as Robin, and is expected to adapt elements of Grant Morrison and Frank Quitely’s acclaimed Batman and Robin comics.

For this story you need a great screenwriter.

Despite the excitement generated by Bruce Wayne’s scenes in The Flash (with Keaton in particular), some voices wonder if Muschietti is up to directing a film as significant for the future of the DCU as Batman: The Brave and the Bold. However, James Gunn, who has proven his prowess in the superhero genre, trusts the director.

The latest news, reported by Reddit, is that John Logan, a screenwriter with three Oscar nominations (Gladiator, The Aviator, Hugo), is in talks to write this film for DC Studios. This exciting development could inspire confidence in the project, as Logan has notable films such as The Last Samurai, Specter, Skyfall, Alien: Covenant, and the Penny Dreadful series under his belt. I’d say the Dark Knight is in good hands.

DC Comics

Despite all these details, it is still unknown who will play Batman in the DCU. Names such as John Krasinski and Jensen Ackles have been mentioned in relation to the role, but the cast has not yet been confirmed. Speculation suggests that The Flash could have been the ideal place to introduce the new Batman, but with the role still unassigned, everything is up in the air.

Let’s hope that Batman: The Brave and the Bold receives a release date soon and more details related to the cast are revealed.