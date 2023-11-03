Here we get confirmation of a new title for Nintendo Switch. This was announced just a few minutes ago by its developers. According to what was shared, Bratz: Show off your great style has premiered its complete edition in digital and physical format.

This edition includes the base game and all subsequent DLC and updates. These are the additions:

Super Stylin’ Update – Explore new selfie locations in each city and save up to 12 of the best snaps in a photo gallery app. Plus, change up the way you play by switching between Yasmin, Chloe, Jade and Sasha to collect more treasures and unlock all the achievements in the Stylin’ Soiree.

Girls Nite Out Fashion Pack – Having caught the attention of a world-renowned designer, the girls work to make the magazine better than ever. Try new outfits, makeup palettes, hairstyles and more from the amazing Girls Nite Out collection.

Pretty ‘N’ Punk Fashion Pack – The recently relaunched iconic Pretty ‘N’ Punk collection comes to the game, allowing players to show off their rebellious side. Along with some cool hairstyles and a runway mini-game, this pack also includes Sasha’s new outfit.

And we remind you of its base and trailer characteristics:

Join the Bratz group: live the passion for fashion playing with Yasmin, Chloe, Jade and Sasha Live a fashion adventure: explore, make friends, play and complete missions doing reports for the most amazing magazine Be a trendsetter: personalize the Bratz with trendy styles that cause a sensation among your followers Travel the world: your journey to the top of journalism will take you from Stilesville to Barcelona, ​​Seoul and the evening of fashion

