The Boys, the adaptation of the comic of the same name, became one of the most popular series on Prime Video, allowing it to have multiple seasons and a spin-off show. Now, this universe full of arrogant and corrupt superheroes will expand with a new spin-off set in Mexico City.

According to sources from Variety and Deadline, Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios will produce The Boys: México, a new series in Spanish that will be set in our country’s capital. People say that Gareth Dunnet-Alcocerscreenwriter of DC Comics’ Blue Beetle, will be the writer of this ambitious project.

According to the information, Mexicans Diego Luna y Gael García Bernal They will be executive producers with their production house The Gulf Stream, and they even consider acting on the acting side in small roles. According to sources, agreements for the series are still being negotiated.

Currently, they are looking for a co-showrunner to participate together with the writer Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer, while they are also working on defining the budget. Deadline sources indicate that the casting process has not yet begun. This suggests that the new spin-off is still in its early planning stages, so the official premiere would still be far away.

The original creator of The Boys, Eric Kripkewill be a producer with his company Kripke Enterprises alongside Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg and James Weaver of the production house Point Grey Pictures. Finally, Neal H. Moritz and Pavun Shetty of Original Film would also be involved.

Unfortunately, the details surrounding the plot remain a mystery. According to the information, this project will be filmed in Mexico and will be in Spanish. Of course, the release date is unknown.

Will Homelander and more characters appear in The Boys: Mexico? Time will tell

If this project comes to fruition, it will become the third spin-off inspired by the series. Amazon Prime Video. The main show has 3 Seasons, with a fourth already confirmed. On the other hand, last year the animated show The Boys Presents: Diabolical debuted, while in 2023 the spin-off Gen V premiered, which was a success and will receive a continuation.

