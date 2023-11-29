The Boys: Mexico is Prime Video’s new bet

The Boys universe expands with a new spin-off that will take place in Mexico.

Prime Video expands its most popular universe

According to Deadline, the most popular franchise in Prime Video will have a new spin-off series called The Boys: Mexico. The program comes from the mind of the writer of Blue Beetle, Gareth Dunnet-Alcocerin addition to having Diego Luna (Andor) y Gael García Bernal (Werewolf By Night) as executive producers. The report also says that Luna and Bernal could get a role in the series, but that neither of them will play important characters. In addition, those most responsible for the main program will be involved in this spin-off.

As expected, the information does not offer plot details, as it is still very early. However, the wait will not be so heavy because season 4 of The Boys will premiere sometime in 2024.