The actors Diego Luna e Gael Garcia Bernal will produce the new spin-off of The Boys titled The Boys: Mexico and they could also be among the cast.

If you are passionate about the events of the world’s baddest superheroes, you will be pleased to know that the comic book saga created by Garth Ennis e Darick Robertson will have a new sequel.

In fact, it is rumored that Prime Video, the well-known streaming service owned by Amazon, is working on a second live-action spin-off of The Boys set in Mexico.

According to a new report, The Boys: Mexico is being produced by the two stars Diego Luna (Andor) e Gael Garcia Bernal (Marvel’s Werewolf by Night), already known in the pop culture cinematographic panorama. It is assumed that they may also take part in the cast, although their roles will not be among the main ones.

Again unofficially, it seems that the pair of actors is collaborating with the showrunner of Blue Beetle, another project in Latin style, Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer.

Among the producers there would also be the well-known creators of The Boys, Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver and Neil H. Moritz. The news was first reported by Deadline.

As soon as it is confirmed, this new Mexican spin-off of The Boys would be the third series belonging to the well-known sagastarting from the original series, whose fourth season won’t arrive until 2024.

Earlier this year, the series producer Pavun Shetty had teased several spin-offs based on the show’s original universe.

We’re lucky that fans love the show so much and that there’s real anticipation for Gen V and lots of characters to work on. There are so many different parts of the books that we could really focus on

Shetty confirmed to ComicBook.com.

But I think the most important thing for us is to be diligent and thoughtful about what we’re going to do.

All eight episodes of the first season of The Boys: Gen V plus the first three seasons of The Boys are available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

The fourth season of The Boys will arrive on the platform next year. No release date has been set for The Boys: Mexico yet.