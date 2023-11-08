Homelander and Billy Butcher reappear to preview the fourth season of the series.

The Boys presents posters for its fourth season

Join the conversation

Amazon just published the two first posters for season four of The Boyswhich will premiere on the Prime Video streaming platform throughout the year 2024. On the one hand, it has been shown Homelander with his movie star appearance, celebrating still being the greatest of the existing superheroes and the leader of The Seven.

The second poster of the series rescues Billy Butcher, the former CIA agent transformed into a vigilante, who became known for wanting to have a single mission in his life: destroy superheroes. However, as Amazon itself has announced on social networks, more details of the new episodes of the series will not be shared at the moment.

Yes, The Boys returns in 2024. No, we are not going to tell you more for the moment. pic.twitter.com/DzRoyt8TY2 — Prime Video Spain (@PrimeVideoES) November 8, 2023

After the end of Gen V, the first spin-off of The Boys, Prime Video has celebrated the expansion of its universe, renewing this new series for a second season. “Expanding The Boys universe with a series as searing as Gen V has been an incredible journey for us. From our first conversation with the showrunners we knew that Gen V would push all boundaries. We are excited that our incredible cast and crew will continue to tell Gen V stories to our users.

The Boys will return in 2024

With this news, It is assumed that The Boys will be the next series in the universe to return to Prime Video before Gen V or a new title. We will have to wait now if the next episodes will present more powerful characters than those we already know, although for now no further details have been revealed about the plot of this fourth season.

Join the conversation