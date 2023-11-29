The most brutal superhero saga is expanding and they are already preparing The Boys: Mexico. These are the first details!

Just after Gen V, the college spin-off of this great franchise, closed its first season, news emerged that another spin-off is in the works: a Spanish-language series, which will be titled The Boys: Mexico. This will be brutal!

The big news has been broken by Deadline, as it has revealed that The Boys: Mexico is in the process of creation under the pen of Blue Beetle writer, Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer. But that is not all! Two giants of Mexican cinema, Diego Luna (Andor) and Gael García Bernal (Werewolf By Night), join as executive producers, also considering joining the cast with supporting roles.

What will it be about?

For now, we do not have an answer to this question because the details about the plot are kept secret, leaving us all eager to discover what characters we will see and above all what twists and adventures this new spin-off will bring. But the search is underway for a co-showrunner to join Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer, who takes on multiple roles as creator, writer and executive producer.

This series will be filmed in Mexican lands, promising to capture the essence and energy of this vibrant country. The casting process will begin shortly, giving life to a new cast that will captivate the screens.

The team behind the original series, with Eric Kripke at the helm, backed by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg’s Point Gray Pictures, the original vision of Neil H. Moritz, Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios, will oversee every detail of The Boys : Mexico.

This new addition to The Boys family promises a unique dose of action, mystery and adrenaline from the heart of the Central American country. That's why we can't wait to find out more information about everything they are preparing for the Amazon Prime Video series.