Since Monday, thousands of trucks have been blocked on the border between Ukraine and Poland due to protests by Polish truck drivers against the benefits granted by the European Union to their Ukrainian colleagues, following the Russian invasion and export restrictions in the Black Sea.

At the border crossings of Dorohusk, Hrebenne and Korczowa there are columns of heavy vehicles kilometers long: according to data released by the Polish transport authority it takes 57 hours to cross the border at Dorohusk and even 150 at Hrebenne. The Polish demonstrators only allow passage to cars and trucks carrying humanitarian aid or loads of military vehicles. Truck drivers’ unions and committees have said they will maintain the blockade until the European Union reinstates rules in place until early 2022.

Before the start of the war, Ukrainian truck drivers could only enter European Union countries with specific authorizations: between 160 and 180 thousand permits were granted per year. Furthermore, Ukrainian transport companies could not travel freely to Poland, a country where only transit was permitted. Things changed with the Russian invasion of Ukraine, when the problem arose of finding an alternative to the Black Sea routes, blocked by the war. The European Union had therefore granted extensive liberalization of Ukrainian goods traffic to maintain the supplies essential to European companies and not completely block the exports on which a large part of the Ukrainian economy is based.

In the long run, however, liberalization has had very concrete effects, especially in Poland: many Ukrainian truck drivers have exploited the situation by offering transport services to Polish companies at very competitive prices. According to Polish truck drivers, the absence of rules and the travel possibilities guaranteed to their Ukrainian colleagues have favored unfair competition and ultimately a distortion of the market. “Their trucks flooded us,” said Jacek Sokol, a member of the Polish Committee for the Defense of Hauliers and Transport Employers.

A similar protest also involved farmers, put in difficulty by the more competitive prices of Ukrainian products imported into Europe. The European Union had initially removed tariffs on agricultural imports from Ukraine to help the country at a time of economic instability caused by the war, but various border countries had complained of unfair competition caused by the very low prices of Ukrainian products compared to own. For this reason, in May the European Union allowed five countries – Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia – to limit imports of Ukrainian wheat, corn, rapeseed and sunflower seeds. Poland, Hungary and Slovakia continued to block imports even after the agreement expired.

Polish truck drivers are calling for similar action, i.e. the restoration of transport permits and a ban on transport companies that are not part of the European Union from operating in Poland. The protests have intensified in recent days in conjunction with the ongoing negotiations to form the new Polish government after the mid-October elections: the aim of the demonstrators is to put pressure on the next head of government.