The Tuna al-Gebel cemetery in central Egypt is more than 3,500 years old and has been under investigation by archaeologists for the last decade. In its excavations, mummies, sarcophagi, canopic vessels, amulets and numerous “shabti” statuettes, intended to serve the deceased, have been found. While the cemetery has been a vital source of historical research for those hundreds of finds, it was another discovery that caught the attention of experts: a papyrus containing part of the “Book of the Dead.”

Before starting to talk about why this is an important event, we must comment on what the “Book of the Dead”. This is the modern name given to a set of Egyptian texts that served various purposes, including helping the dead navigate the afterlife. Copies of extracts from this book were sometimes buried with the deceased.

In practice, they were a common feature of burials in ancient Egypt, and their incantations or spells were a safe way to travel to the supernatural world, explained Sara Cole, of the Department of Antiquities at the J. Paul Getty Museum, in this article in The New York Times. It was thought that the journey to the afterlife was complicated and this set of instructions would help the spirit not to get lost along the way.

Ownership of the “Book of the Dead” was, however, a luxury that was limited primarily to wealthy people, nobles or priests. The people of high status They commissioned a scribal workshop to reproduce on paper a personalized selection of spells along with their names.

Spells?

Perfected over the millennia from about 1550 BC, the “Book of the Dead” provided a kind of visual map to help the soul navigate an underworld described as a labyrinth of caverns, hills and fiery lakes. and contained a compendium of about 200 spells rituals and prayers, with instructions on how the spirit of the deceased was to recite them in the afterlife.





Each spell was intended for a specific obstacle that the dead might encounter along the way. For example, spell 33 was to protect against snakes. Without the proper spells, they could decapitarte (Spell 43) or something more humiliating: turn yourself upside down (Spell 51), which would reverse your digestive functions and make you consume your own excrement (Spells 52 and 53).





“Finding a copy of the ‘Book of the Dead’ is not that rare. But it is rare to find one still in the tomb where it was buried,” says Foy Scalf, Egyptologist at the University of Chicago, in this other Live Sience article. He explains that “the texts were a means to relieve your deadly anxiety and control your destiny.

The Egyptian Ministry says they hope the scroll will be displayed in the Grand Egyptian Museum, although it was not the only item found in the burial chambers. The team located stone and wooden coffins containing mummiesone of them belonging to the daughter of Djehuty, a high priest of the god Amun who lived more than 3,500 years ago.

Another coffin belongs to a singing woman in the temple of Amun, a deity associated with the sun and the ancient city of Thebes (modern Luxor). Also located were 25,000 ushabti statues, thousands of utensils, amulets, and canopic vessels.

The Getty Center Collection

The truth is that some texts belonging to the “Book of the Dead” can be seen in a museum in Los Angeles, in the USA. In the mid-19th century, a British antiquarian named Sir Thomas Phillipps set out to own a copy of every book in the world. He bought manuscripts obsessively until he filled his mansion. When he died in 1872, he had amassed an incomparable collection of 60,000 documents and 50,000 printed books.

His descendants auctioned off his private library piece by piece, including a collection of 19 fragments of ancient funerary scrolls (belonging to the Book of the Dead), which were acquired by a New York bookseller and later donated to the museo Getty.

In this museum you can see funerary writings that cover a period from approximately 1450 BC to 100 BC. Any of them provide an idea of ​​ancient Egyptian religion and beliefs about life and death. Among the most notable illustrations on display are representations of gods (Jackal-headed Anubis; Horus with the head of a falcon) and monsters (Ammit the Devourer, a hybrid of a lion and hippopotamus with the head of a crocodile).

