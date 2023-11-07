Surely you have ever heard of IPTV video players at some point or websites that contain streaming audiovisual material. The crudest thing about all this is that they circulate on the Internet with a large volume of unauthorized content. In fact, more and more users around the world pirate streaming television services, but the most curious thing is that the highest share is found in Vietnam as main exporter.

The ACE (Alliance for Creativity and Entertainment), which is supported by a global network of more than 50 media and entertainment companies, has dismembered large groups of cybercriminals on numerous occasions with the main objective of ending piracy reproduction of audiovisual content. In 2021, for example, closed more than 200 illegal IPTV services. Currently, its focus is on other nations that have high levels of illicit consumption.

Vietnam, main exporter of piracy

The international anti-piracy coalition ACE has once again endorsed its rallying cry to act restraint on the major piracy syndicates in Vietnam. Since last June, ACE has censored several websites of adulterous content that belong to the syndicate that operates in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh.

Among the illegal portals that ACE has banned from the country are the following:

2embed, a video content hosting site that has provided all types of audiovisual material to 300 piracy websites around the world. These spaces received more than 2.8 billion global visits in just one year.

Zoro.toone of the most reputable illegal streaming services in the world, which recorded 200 million global views from January to June 2023.

Goku.toa portal with an average of 30 million visits per month from January to June 2023.

Cineb.net, actvid.com y showbox-movies.netwith a traffic of 129 million users from January to September 2023.

Tinyzone.tv, 3388.to, freemovies360.com y ev01.netwith more than 8.78 million global views from January to September 2023.

In response to this action against malpractice, the Jan van Voorn, executive vice president and head of global content protection at the Motion Picture Association and director of the ACE, arguing that “piracy operators in Vietnam cause significant damage to local and international economies.” In turn, the manager added that “ACE’s actions in Vietnam mark an important step forward in the global fight against piracy and our continued collaboration with the Vietnamese government can help pave the way for the criminal prosecution of the operators behind these piracy websites and services.

The ACE in Spain

Even in Spain the ACE has been forced to close web pages that violated intellectual property rights. Without going any further, in 2020 the portal ended AtomoHDthe largest online piracy service in Spain with an average of almost 10 million visits per month.

And our country, along with France, is one of the largest consumers of illegal content on the planet, being leaders in unauthorized viewing of sporting events. Likewise, many hackers have taken advantage of this sanctionable activity due to the takeoff of streaming, so the most pirated material corresponds to all that content that can be viewed on the Internet without having to be downloaded.