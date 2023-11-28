ECB: Lagarde expects a weak economy for the rest of the year

The president of the European Central Bank (ECB), Christine Lagarde, presented her perspectives on the euro area economy before the Economic and Monetary Affairs Committee of the European Parliament. According to Lagarde, economic activity in the euro area has maintained a stagnant phase in recent quarters, and there is a likelihood that this situation persists for the rest of the year.

“Looking ahead, we expect that continued weakening of inflationary pressuresalthough overall inflation may increase slightly again in the coming months, mainly due to some base effects.” However, the president stressed that the medium-term outlook for inflation is still surrounded by considerable uncertainty.

“Euro area activity has remained stagnant in recent quarters and is likely to remain weak for the rest of the year,” continues Lagarde. In the third quarter, the euro area’s real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) suffered a contraction of 0.1%“reflecting a broader impact of higher interest rates, weak foreign demand and waning momentum from reopening the economy after the pandemic.”

Lagarde underlined the need to carefully monitor economic developments and to take appropriate measures to address ongoing challenges. The ECB is committed to continuing to play an active role in the management of monetary policy in order to support economic stability in the euro area.

