Bureaucracy is a beautiful thing.

In the category: you will never believe what happened next! Only now it is not hard clickbait, but simply reality. The Zaventem police in Belgium has had a Tesla Model X in its fleet for four years. However, it has not been driven a mile. Bizarre, but true.

Tesla Model

The Tesla has indeed been gathering dust in the police force’s parking garage for years. It has everything to do with bureaucracy. The car was not purchased directly by the Belgian police through Tesla, but through a leasing company registered in the Netherlands. Due to this construction, a required Belgian registration certificate cannot be issued.

Why does this take years? The leasing company from which the Belgian police purchased this Tesla Model X is bankrupt. A lawsuit is now underway and the municipality of Zaventem hopes to be able to arrange a registration certificate. As is often the case with this type of administrative misery, this cannot be resolved in a few weeks. The Tesla Model

The delivery did not go well anyway. This was postponed. The company gave the coronavirus as the reason. That was a great time in 2020 and 2021. You could blame corona for everything. In October ’20, the municipality of Zaventem declared the company in default for failure to fulfill agreements. The court then agreed with the municipality. The court ordered the company to deliver and on top of that there was a compensation of 50,000 euros.

So there is a bad story surrounding the lonely Tesla Model X. A waste of the car, but also a waste of money. The municipality of Zaventem paid 120,000 euros for the pricey police car. The Tesla Model X was part of a tender. The police in Zaventem were looking for two electric cars and the Dutch company came out on top to supply the vehicles. Of the two EVs, only one is operational.

A former police chief involved in the case is still hopeful that the Tesla Model X will still serve as a police car after all these years. According to him, it cannot take another few months. The ball is now in the court of the curator in this case.

Via VRT, thanks to Hans for the tip!

