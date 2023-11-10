Biohazard RE1, the fan project that reimagines the GameCube remake of Resident Evil, continues to amaze fans of the saga. This is how you take advantage of the power of Unreal Engine 5:

Resident Evil It has a long list of games, but there are only a few names that are considered the best in the series. Resident Evil 4, Resident Evil 2 remake, the original title or its remake de GameCube They are always there.

Especially the GameCube remake of Resident Evil is the favorite of countless fans and it is not crazy to proclaim it as the best of the survival horror franchise. Capcom. Now, there is always room for improvement.

And that’s what fans are for, because the saga has very dedicated followers who shape projects as amazing as Biohazard RE1a remake of the remake made in Unreal Engine 5 that already aspires to surpass its inspiration.

This project, which we have already talked about in the past, has just launched a gameplay trailer that has left fans with their mouths open. Take a look, because the game not only shows off graphical power with a spectacular Spencer Mansion:

Returning to the purest essence of Resident Evil

The result is spectacular thanks to an intro that once again captures that mythical scene that began an entire revolution in the world of video games and a really important graphic improvement. The dogs, the Spencer Mansion… everything looks great.

Unfortunately, the release or demo of this project has not yet been confirmed. Would you like to see a new remake of the original installment? What do you think of the result so far thanks to Unreal Engine 5?

Some fans of the saga are working on remakes of the 1996 classic and the 2002 version with Unity and there is a project called remake Resident 1: 96 Edition, with “square” graphics and third-person view.

Furthermore, a few days ago we reported on Resident Evil 2 HD Reprint, the fan remake of the PlayStation original in Unreal Engine 4. Don’t hesitate to take a good look at the list with all the Resident Evil games, ordered from worst to best. Where is the original?

