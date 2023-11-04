Since Bill Gates left the helm of Microsoft in the hands of Steve Ballmer, he has dedicated all his time to philanthropy projects related to education and development in the poorest areas of the planet and finding innovative solutions against climate change.

The millionaire has declared on numerous occasions his intention to donate 99% of his fortune to charitable causes and to promote initiatives from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to improve people’s lives.

However, sometimes all this philanthropy collides head-on with harsh reality and must choose between moving quickly between different parts of the planet to obtain the necessary support to achieve a more sustainable future, or spending half a life at sea aboard a ship. Greta Thunberg-style sailboat to reduce your carbon footprint and not emit more CO2 than is strictly necessary.

On a visit to Kenya, Bill Gates gave an interview to the BBC in which he asked about the dilemma of traveling by private jet while promoting the reduction of environmental impact.

Private jets: Bill Gates’ tool to save the planet

Bill Gates’ response to such a direct question was not far behind. The millionaire responded that he “was not part of the problem” and continued with his response. “I help fund Climeworks to directly capture CO2 from the air that far exceeds my family’s carbon footprint and spend billions of dollars on climate innovation.”

Climateworks is a company that uses a sophisticated contaminated air filtration system with which it is possible to “purify” the air in the atmosphere, to compensate for the pollution generated by the activity of companies or, where appropriate, jet flights. private of Bill Gates. The Climaworks model is based on the same dynamics of the purchase of emission quotas between countries, which allows the most polluting countries to pay the least for their emission quotas. A system that, clearly, is not serving to reduce CO2 emissions into the atmosphere.

Gates has never hidden his preference for the private jet as the quick way to get around the world and has even spoken openly about it in the usual chats that the millionaire used to have with Reddit users in the past.

“I feel comfortable with the idea that not only am I not part of the problem by paying the offsets, but also through the billions my innovative energy group is spending, I am part of the solution,” Gates told the interviewer. from the BBC.

In an intervention on a Bloomberg podcast, Bill Gates considered his private jet as a necessary tool for his philanthropic work around the world. “Innovation is not just a process of writing checks to fund ideas. The cost of fighting the climate crisis is far greater than anyone could finance.”

Bill Gates is aware that the private jet is not the most sustainable means of transportation, and believes that the end justifies the means. “Warren Buffett named my plane Indefensible. I go to many places to work at the Foundation that I couldn’t go without it.” The founder of Microsoft tries to compensate for his travel on his plane with initiatives such as the one proposed by the organization Breakthrough Energy Coalition, which aims to involve countries in the development of clean energy.

Bill Gates is credited with a collection of private jets that the founders of Google would have little to envy. The largest private plane that Bill Gates has been seen on is a Bombardier BD-700 Global Express that cost about $40 million and can seat 19 people. This plane allows you to fly long distances without stops, so it would be perfect for the international trips of the millionaire and his team.

However, as an investor in private jet services company Signature Aviation, he would also have two Gulfstream G650ERs at his disposal for medium-haul flights; two Bombardier Challenger 350 for transoceanic flights; a Cessna seaplane and a collection of helicopters for hard-to-reach places.

