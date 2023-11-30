We are a few hours away from finding out who the first owners of the Tesla Cybertruck are. The expected model will be delivered to the first customers in an event that can be followed by Tesla social networks and its official YouTube channel.

Then we will finally see all the details of the new vehicle from Elon Musk’s firm, a vehicle that has captured all the attention after an eventful presentation, numerous delays and problems in production that have ended with Musk himself warning that it will not be a profitable model for at least 18 months.

Before all this, there are already numerous speculations about the real capabilities of the pick-up, since the final autonomy remains a mystery. Tesla announced that 800 kilometers could be achieved on a single charge, but the truth is that this figure seems very far from what can finally be achieved.

A miracle… or a huge battery

This is what Tesla needs to get closer to those 800 kilometers of autonomy. It must be remembered that Elon Musk has already advanced that the Tesla Cybertruck would be much closer to an aerodynamic coefficient of 0.30 Cx than the usual one in his vehicles, which are around 0.22 and 0.23 Cx, both in his sedans (Tesla Model 3) as an SUV (Tesla Model Y).

The search for better aerodynamic coefficient possible has been put back on the table with the electric car. The lower the air resistance offered by a car, the lower its consumption and the greater its autonomy. Vehicles that seek to maximize this last value move in the aforementioned figures and brands, such as Mercedes with the EQS or Hyundai with the Ioniq 6, sell it as an added value to the purchase.

The absence of an engine under the hood allows the electric car to opt for much more curved shapes in the front area. The objective is for the air to flow through the body with the least possible resistance but also to reduce the front surface of the car as much as possible. That is, the surface against which the air hits and, therefore, slows down the progress of the car.

We find a good example in Mercedes. The EQS is one of the most aerodynamic cars in the world but, in addition, it tries to minimize its front surface, with a nose that starts very low. The EQS SUV, however, opts for a much more generous front and although it maintains the rounded shapes, it is much taller and more muscular, which increases its resistance to the passage of air.

Two cars with the same Cx can have very different front surfaces. The smallest in this second value will be the one that consumes the least energy and needs to move. Obviously, a car like the Tesla Cybertruck, with huge square surfaces and a front that promises to be very flat, will be heavily penalized for this.

But in the absence of knowing these details, the consulting firm Numeric has carried out a study taking into account the prototype shown by Tesla in 2020. It still remains to be known if the company has made any modifications that improve the results but everything indicates that those of Elon Musk They will not be able to meet the expectations of autonomy.

According to their calculations, the Tesla Cybertruck will have an aerodynamic coefficient of 0.438 Cx, which increases to 0,472 Cx if the rear part, the loading part, is open. They have done this study with their most advanced software, which has been giving the company worse results in each and every one of its updates, since the first study showed data of about 0.39 Cx.

With these results, Numeric assures that the Tesla pick-up will have a consumption of around 40.9 kWh/100 km at 120 km/h. This is a very high figure that doubles the best figures on the market. Just to travel the 440 kilometers promised in the basic version, Tesla would already need a 180 kWh battery. About twice as much as the largest batteries on the market.

If we look at the promised figure of 800 kilometers of autonomy, Tesla would need to be around 220 kWh battery size, a size never seen on the market. Rumors, however, point to a battery size of 120 kWh, which is in line with the market, since the Ford F-150 Lightning with a larger capacity battery reaches 130 kWh.

Tonight, we will begin to see the first reactions to the new Tesla Cybertruck. In a few weeks the first autonomy tests will arrive and everything that revolves around the already well-known model.

In Xataka | Elon Musk says that the Tesla Cybertruck will begin selling in 2023 (and this time yes, he is serious, or so it seems)

Photo | Tesla