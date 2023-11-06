This is still Autofans.be, but the figures don’t lie: no less than 22 percent of Flemish people cycle to work almost every day. That is not always a normal bicycle, but sometimes even a speed pedelec with which you can easily outdo a moped while e-scooters and monowheels weave between cyclists in between. Add a few cars to that and it sounds like complete chaos, but luckily there are always traffic rules to fall back on.

Focus on vulnerable road users

To further emphasize these traffic rules, the Flemish Traffic Science Foundation draws up the Great Traffic Quiz every year. You will be asked ten random questions about traffic situations, and this year they place more emphasis than before on the presence of vulnerable road users. For example, you can count on questions about the right place to ride a speed pedelec or scooter within a built-up area, whether as a motorist you should leave a pedestrian in a zone 30 or where you may or may not turn with your bicycle. In addition, there will of course be classics in the party, because do you remember whether you have to cross from the front or from the back at an intersection, and how fast can you drive again within the built-up area of ​​Brussels?

Each of your ten questions counts for one point, and at the end of the quiz you will be assigned a score out of ten. If you score higher than 7/10, you have a chance to win a number of prizes. Just like the quiz itself, they are quite bicycle-related this year, so expect everything from trendy fluorescent vests to a real e-bike… And don’t forget to brag about your score in the comments.

You can participate via this link!