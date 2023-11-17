For weeks, the largest industrial action that Tesla, the electric car company of entrepreneur Elon Musk, has had to face since it was founded in 2003 has been underway in Sweden. The strike began on October 27 by a group of 130 mechanics who inspect the company’s cars and are affiliated to the national union IF Metall: the aim was to push Tesla to sign a collective agreement that defines the pay, hours and benefits to which the people who work there are entitled.

But in recent weeks the protest action has spread to various categories of workers, even just out of solidarity. For days, port workers have been refusing to unload Tesla’s goods in Swedish ports, and from today the cleaners have announced that they will stop cleaning its exhibition spaces and workshops, and the electricians who will not repair the charging points of the company cars. From November 20, postal workers said they will stop delivering letters, spare parts and pallets to all Tesla addresses in Sweden. Stefan Löfven, the country’s former prime minister, has said he will refuse to take a taxi if the driver is behind the wheel of a Tesla, as “it seems that Tesla wants to ignore how the Swedish job market works.” According to journalist Morgan Meaker, Swedish unions now consider it “an existential battle between (Tesla) and the customs that make the local labor market fairer and more efficient.”

Sweden is Tesla’s fifth largest market in Europe. The company has no factories in the country, but its electric cars are serviced in many workshops. In Sweden there are no national laws that define working hours or minimum wages: for decades these details have been defined in sector collective agreements, which practically all companies in the country have signed. The metalworkers’ union IF Metall has been trying to get Tesla to sign one for five years, but negotiations are still stalled, which is why it called the late October strike.

“Collective agreements form the backbone of the Swedish labor market model,” explained Mikael Petersson, head of negotiations for the electricians’ union, which joined the protests on November 17. “Fighting for the application of the Swedish model becomes even more crucial when it involves a company as large as Tesla.” Gabriella Lavecchia, president of the postal workers union, said that «Tesla is trying to gain competitive advantages by offering workers worse wages and conditions than they would have under a collective agreement. It is clear that this is completely unacceptable.”

The last time Swedish unions clashed with an international company over similar issues was in 1995, when US toy company Toys R Us refused to negotiate a collective agreement. After a three-month strike that began with retail employees and spread to other unions, the company finally signed.

It is not the first time that Elon Musk’s company has shown problems with workers’ rights. In 2018 she was accused of launching a massive campaign of defamation and intimidation of a former employee who had reported that the company was polluting excessively. The same year, another former employee, Carlos Ramirez, sued the company for failing to take care of employees who suffered injuries at its factories and not reporting them to authorities as he should have: Ramirez said he was fired from Tesla in retaliation for raising concerns about this behavior. The company has also been accused several times of spying on its employees and nurturing an unhealthy work culture.

