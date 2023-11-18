A large demonstration took place on Saturday in Madrid, the capital of Spain, to protest against the amnesty that could be granted to the organizers of the 2017 Catalan independence referendum. The amnesty is the main element of the government agreement made between the Socialist Party of the current Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez and the Catalan independence party Junts per Catalunya, whose votes were fundamental in allowing Sánchez to obtain a new mandate after the elections last July.

The protest was organized in Cibele square, in the center of the city, and according to local authorities, around 170 thousand people participated. Some had carried Spanish and European flags, along with signs reading “Traitors”, “Not in my name” and “Separation of powers”, a reference to the fact that, according to opponents, the amnesty agreement would not respect the necessary separation between political and judicial power. Alberto Nuñez Feijóo, the leader of the (right-wing) Popular Party, and Santiago Abascal, leader of (far-right) Vox also participated in the demonstration.

After the end of the demonstration, some smaller groups of people reached the headquarters of the Socialist Party and the Moncloa palace, the seat of the presidency of the Spanish government. For now there are no reports of clashes or violent episodes.

Catalonia’s 2017 referendum on independence is considered illegal by the Spanish state, but Sánchez has promised that his government will pass a bill to grant amnesty to all of the more than 300 Catalan independence leaders and activists who participated in his organization, and were then indicted for various crimes. Among these there is also Carles Puidgemont, the leader of Junts for Catalunya who in 2017 left Spain to move to Belgium, fearing legal trouble.

Junts per Catalunya had imposed the amnesty as an essential condition for granting the vote of its seven deputies, essential for Sánchez to achieve a majority in parliament. However, the measure was immediately considered controversial, and in recent weeks it has been at the center of strong controversy and protests.

– Read also: The protests of the Spanish right against the government agreement between socialists and Catalan independentists