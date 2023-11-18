Black Friday is the ideal time to renew our gaming setup. Whether for peripherals or for get a new console or modify our Gaming PC, the pre-Christmas sales are usually the time of year where many products reach their lowest prices. And speaking of consoles, it is something that we have been able to see in recent days, both with Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5.

However, Microsoft is aware that it has a real goldmine with the Xbox Series S, and has also applied a big discount to the little one in the family. In fact, at this moment we can find this pack made up of the Xbox Series S y tres meses de Xbox Game Pass Ultimate at a price of only 249.00 euros. Therefore, in addition to saving 50 euros on the price of the console, we will also be able to enjoy the highest tier of Game Pass for several weeks.

With Xbox Game Pass Ultimate we will have many advantages to get the most out of our console. First of all, and of course, we will have access to the service catalog both on our console and on PC or through the cloud. In addition, all the games that are part of EA Play will also be available on these platforms, as this is one of the advantages of the Ultimate subscription. Finally, it should be noted that we will also have the possibility of playing online, since it also incorporates the extinct Xbox Live Gold.

As for the Xbox Series S, it is Microsoft’s ninth generation entry-level console. Although it is true that it shares architecture and some features with its older sister, in this case we are faced with less powerful hardware, which justifies its price difference. Specifically, it has a 3.6 GHz 8-core processor, a 4 TFLOPS GPU based on RDNA 210 GB of GDDR6 memory and a 500 GB SSD.

