This is the best weapon you can get for Mario in Super Mario RPG, which you can use as a weapon or armor to defeat postgame bosses.

Super Mario RPG It may not be one of the most difficult role-playing games, after all it is designed to be an entry into the genre with the fun Super Mario characters.

The remake of Super Mario RPG on Nintendo Switch does not change the difficulty: it is still a very accessible game… at least until the credits roll. In reality, the game includes new post-game content that greatly increases the difficulty.

To get through it without problems, we recommend the Slow Shell, the definitive weapon that Mario can get in the game, and that you can also use as armor.

Slow Shell: Mario’s best weapon in Super Mario RPG

The hero of the group can get the slow shell and use it both as a weapon or armor. If equipped as a weapon, it increases Mario’s attack by 90 points, and is capable of dealing 300 damage, or 400 damage if you hit the hit correctly. It is especially effective against Culex, one of the optional bosses and also the postgame one.

On the other hand, as armor, it will greatly increase your physical defense and magical defense, 127 each, although it will also reduce your attack and magical attack by 50 points and your speed by 15-30 points.

To obtain the slow shell you must complete a secondary task that you can access at defeat Valentina in Castle Nimbus.

You must get two objects. On the one hand, the Seed, which you can find as part of the main story by defeating the Carnivorous Plant in the Jewish Valley. After the fight, notice that there is a note at the top: interact and you will obtain the seed.

Then you must get the Fertilizermuch more hidden: you must go to the far right of Tierra Nimbus and look for an invisible platform to catch Alinsecto, a flying Shy Guy.

With the Seed and Fertilizer, take them to the Rose Garden, to the Toad old gardener. He will create some vines on which you can climb to an island in the clouds where several chests are located, including the slow shell.

Super Mario RPG is now on sale on Switch. “It is the perfect combination between the role of the classic Final Fantasy and the wealth of originality and sense of humor of the Mario games.”

“As a remake it falls somewhat short, but for us, who were not able to play it in its original version, it is quite a gift,” we say in our review of Super Mario RPG.

If you want more information, here we explain how to enter the secret casino in Super Mario RPG, how to get the Alert Ring and which upgrade bonus is best for each character.