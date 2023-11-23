The Mother’s Blessing is now available in Diablo 4. The game allows you to level up much faster, but here we leave you the tips and tricks you should level up to reach level 100 as soon as possible.

Diablo 4 season 2 It’s been with us for a while now, but the biggest challenge in the game has yet to be launched. The Zir Slaughterhouse arrives in December to offer a major challenge, so it is time to prepare in the best way.

And one of the fundamental steps that must be taken is to reach the level 100 within Sanctuary. The good thing is that the Mother’s Blessing is now active to offer a 35% increase in experience and gold. Although that is not enough in Diablo 4.

The best way to get to level 100 in Diablo 4 quickly and take advantage of the 35% EXP bonus for a limited time

If you start with a new character, the best way to reach level 45 is to go to the “tunnels of Domhainne” dungeon. It is located to the north, in the Scosglen region near the inhabited settlement Corbach.

This dungeon grants a large amount of experience points and more if you play at World 2 level. Although the first thing you should do is complete the Season of Blood quests related to vampires to unlock Vampiric Powers.

Once you have that under control, return to the dungeon and kill all the monsters, but do not interact with the prisoners. Repeat the process over and over until you reach level 45. It won’t take long, as the 35% EXP bonus will speed up the process.

To go from level 45 to 55 you must resort to the Infernal Tides and Blood Harvests, which will also begin to give you your first unique useful items. You must also repeat this process until you reach level 65.

Once you reach this, it is time to move on to World Levels 3 and 4 to ascend to character level 100. Dungeons like Siroco Caves, Denied Depths, Guardian of the Light o Campanario Rooster They will give you a lot of experience.

Of course, having an appropriate build is essential, but also trying to kill enemies that are above your level. The process can be a bit expensive, but the Mother’s Blessing will greatly help you in your goal, as well as potions that grant an additional 5%.

