Once we have entered November, and Mariah Carey has made her famous appearance with All I Want for Christmas is You, we are aware that Christmas is just around the corner. With it, come an endless number of meetings with friends and family with which we will celebrate the summer date, with moments as important as Christmas Eve or New Year’s Eve, as well as a good number of other days in which many of us enjoy a well-deserved vacation.

But the gatherings that take place at Christmas are not only an excuse to eat as much as we want, but it is also the ideal time to meet with our closest people and enjoy a good time of entertainment. Board games are really common at these parties, but if in our house we are more into video game consoles, Party Games are the best options that we can find to have a good time.

These types of video games can have different approaches, from those that require us to cooperate with others, to those that offer a more competitive experience where the final objective is guarantee us a good handful of laughs. But be that as it may, all of them play with the premise that they be enjoyed from the sofa in our house, or even that they want us to move our bones by performing some dances that can endanger the integrity of our living room.

Therefore, from here we wanted to make a selection of some of the best video games to play at parties and gatherings with friends, whatever platform they are, so that we can have a pleasant Christmas holiday, and why not, the odd entertaining weekend once they come to an end. The only requirement is that we want to have a good time with our friends or family.

What to keep in mind when buying video games to buy at parties and meetings?

As we have mentioned, those known as Party Games offer a wide variety of options in their approaches. Not only because of the type of games we can play (competitive or cooperative), but also because in many of them options vary such as the number of total players, the way of playing them (through a controller or with our body) and other aspects. . Therefore, below we are going to tell you some elements that we must keep in mind when purchasing a video game for parties or gatherings with friends and family.

What is a Party Game?

The first thing we must keep in mind when buying video games to enjoy with our friends is to know What exactly is a Party Game?. These games are traditionally known as board games to be enjoyed in company, but transferred to the sphere of video games. Instead of using a classic board game board, we use the console and the different controllers as a means to play together.

Basically they are games that we can enjoy in company, either cooperatively or competitively, where the main mechanics are complete a series of minigames. Generally, they tend to be titles that offer really short tests, although there are also others that require elements more related to natural talent such as singing or dancing. But, in conclusion, they are products that offer the same thing as many traditional board games: having a good time with our friends.

board games

We have already said that there are different games for these types of moments, and one of them are those that focus on offering a board game experience, in the purest board game style. These types of titles are characterized because we will have to move our character along a board in order to obtain the rewards that are located in a certain square, at the same time that we will have to overcome a series of mini-games in between.

These types of titles are fantastic if we have a large number of visitors at home, since not only will we be able to play with a large number of people, but also because there is the option of dividing into pairs in each of the mini-games and spins, so that so we are all entertained throughout the entire time.





Nintendo Switch, the ideal platform

Although there are alternatives for all platforms, Nintendo Switch is considered the console for gatherings with friends and family par excellence. We don’t know if because of the “target audience” that Nintendo developers are supposedly targeting, or for other reasons, but Nintendo platforms have always been and continue to be those that offer the most variants in this type of titles.

One of the reasons that may justify this decision is found in the Joy-Con of the console. Thanks to these devices, we will be able to have more controls available in one go, which facilitates the possibility of us playing in large groups (always respecting the maximum supported for each title), and that we can enjoy several of them throughout the night. Furthermore, we must add to that the wide variety of titles from all genres that are on the console.

Don’t have peripherals? Use your mobile

Just before we were talking about how the possibility of having more peripherals makes the Nintendo console the best option to enjoy these types of experiences. However, there are some games that do not even require the use of controls to start playing with our friends. Many of them require that you simply let’s download an app on our smartphonewith which we will have available all the necessary options to be able to start enjoying great moments with our friends or family.

The best video games to play with friends at parties and meetings. Which one to buy? Tips and recommendations

Mario Party Superstars





One of the legendary franchises to play with friends has always been Nintendo’s Mario Party, which offers that board game experience that we mentioned previously. On this occasion, Mario Party Superstars is a compilation of some of the best 100 minigames that we could already find in previous installments of the franchise, in addition to having the original boards of the game that came to Nintendo 64. It is one of the best options to play with friends, since we can have several other guaranteed fun. On Amazon it costs 46.90 euros.

Just Dance 2024





Just Dance is not only one of those games that are not missing in the homes of dance lovers, but it is also a must-have for those who want to play with friends or family and do a “dance fight”. This new installment continues to rely on the game-as-a-service format that we saw last year, incorporating a large catalog of songs, increasingly more elaborate dances, and the possibility of being able to play even online. On Amazon for PlayStation 5 for 52.00 euros.

Just Dance 2024 Edition: PS5 exclusive Amazon bundle | Boxed code and Ubisoft Connect code

Let’s Sing 2024





If the previous option included a title in which the objective was to move our hips, with Let’s Sing we can have a good time singing some of the most popular songs of the moment. Depending on our ability to sing, the night could become a very pleasant moment or a true nightmare full of roosters, out of tune and screams. But what there is no doubt is that it will be a really fun time. The PlayStation 5 version with two microphones costs 59.99 euros on Amazon.

Lets Sing 2024 S.V. + 2 Mics PS5 ESP

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe





One of the essentials, not only within the games for meetings and parties, but in general within the Nintendo Switch catalog, is Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. The title is the best-selling game on the console, and offers a fantastic experience to enjoy totally crazy races against our friends. Furthermore, with the arrival of new tracks and characters, we can play for hours and hours without having to repeat any circuit. On Amazon right now it costs 42.99 euros.

Overcoocked! All You Can Eat





All the games we have mentioned to date offered experiences to compete against our friends, but in Overcoocked! All You Can Eat the real basis is to cooperate with them. Our mission will be none other than to enter a kitchen and try to rmake the greatest number of preparations in the shortest time possible, along with the help of one of our friends. This is a really fun game, especially because of the difficulty that some of its scenarios can entail. On Amazon the PS5 version costs 24.98 euros.

Overcooked! All You Can Eat (PS5)

Gang Beasts





Gang Beasts is a hilarious game to enjoy the company of our friends and family. Despite seeming like a “stupid” experience, the truth is that it is ideal for when we have company at home, since offers lots of fun thanks to the different tests it offers where we will have to jump from moving trucks, play soccer games or throw our friends off the stage, among many other things. At MediaMarkt we can find the PS4 version for 24.13 euros.

More offers

