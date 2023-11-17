Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition offers you three great installments of the Rockstar Games saga for a ridiculous price.

We are in the start of Black Friday, one of the crucial times of the year to make a multitude of purchases, especially regarding the technology sector. Of course, in video games it was not going to be different and the PlayStation Store already presented a few weeks ago the great offers that would be released starting today, in addition to those concerning the PS5 itself and the PlayStation Plus subscription service. Among them is the best trilogy in history at a crazy price.

Of course, we are talking about something other than Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Editionthe trilogy that brings together three of the best titles in the saga: Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: San Andres y Grand Theft Auto: Vice City. If you have not yet had the opportunity to relive these great experiences, you have the trilogy available on the PlayStation Store for only 29,99 euroswhich means a 50% off compared to its usual price in the Sony digital store. Therefore, you have the opportunity to save a total of 30 euros if you buy it before next November 28at which point the promotion will end.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition para PS5/PS4 por 29,99€

GTA Trilogy, three legendary titles perfect to prepare the ground for the arrival of GTA VI

While all players wait for the arrival of GTA VI, Rockstar continues to strive to keep the saga very alive and recently saw the launch of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, bringing together three of the titles best valued by players of the franchise. Although there are certain technical problems that cloud the experience today, they are still three really fun games with a multitude of options when it comes to enjoying them, whether for the first time or to remember them.

In this way, do not hesitate to get yourself Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition por tan solo 29,99 euros on Black Friday at the PlayStation Store, one of the most important moments for Sony’s digital store all year.

