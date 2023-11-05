Cooking with Chemistry director Millicent Shelton explains her favorite part about working with actress Brie Larson.

The Apple TV+ series Lessons in Chemistry follows the story of Elizabeth Zott (Brie Larson), a brilliant scientist who has to prove herself in a time where women were not welcome in this field.

Now, Millicent Shelton explains how well Brie Larson worked with the young actress Alice Halsey who plays Madeline Zott, the protagonist’s daughter.

These are the words of the director.

“I love Alice Halsey and Brie Larson together, and that’s my favorite thing to talk about, because they were amazing together. And Alice was a gift. The first day I worked with her, she was working with another child actress, and that actress was struggling with her lines and Alice just stepped in and made it so natural, and she was just giving her the lines, and they were playing off each other and we kept it. because it felt wonderful. She is a great gift. She then gave that life to Brie and they had an incredible relationship.”

Alice Halsey y Brie Larson

“They would stay on set between takes and just hang out. The love between mother and daughter that you see on screen was simply the love between Brie Larson and Alice Halsey. They simply loved each other. It was wonderful to work with both of them.”

“I can’t express how wonderful it was. That day we did the restaurant scene, Alice was in strange shape. She was sitting in the booth. They never left the booth! Everyone is hanging lights everywhere. They never left the booth and Alice was making jokes, she and Brie Larson were singing, and it was like: Oh my God. It was great”.

“She was like (frowns), and then she finished and then she started laughing. I was like, Oh my God! She was very mean when she got angry like Mad. She is a wonderful, wonderful, talented young actress, and I look forward to whatever she brings us in the future. I think it’s a gift to have been able to work with another incredible actress like Brie Larson so young in her career, and she’s going to shape what Alice will be like when she’s a superstar on set, because Brie is a wonderful example.”

Cooking with chemistry (Lessons in Chemistry)

The first season of the Cooking with Chemistry series is available on the Apple TV+ streaming platform. While Brie Larson will soon release The Marvels, the new installment of the UCM.

Source CB.