The tactical visions that we are using the most in EA Sports FC 24, and that we recommend, given that they are the ones that are giving us the greatest success.

Thanks to the career mode we can play really interesting games, whether taking our favorite team to the top or even being able to manage more modest teams and lead them to complete success.

To make it much easier for users to configure their entire team and tactics, the career mode offers the possibility of using a series of tactical visions that are inspired by some of the most famous coaches of the moment.

For example, we can use the tiki taka tactic inspired by the best Spain of all time or even the high pressing that we have seen in Liverpool in recent years, among others.

As we know that there are many tactical visions in EA Sports FC 24, we are going to tell you about the three that we are using the most, although in the end, it all has to do with the way you play.

The best tactical views of EA Sports FC 24 Career mode

Our favorite tactical visions in EA Sports FC 24:

Get ready

The tactics that allowed Spain to obtain the best results in its history, and that we have also seen in FC Barcelona, ​​could not be missing.

With tiki taka, a multitude of short and quick passes are used to dislodge each of the opponent’s defensive lines, then trying to pass the ball through the spaces that remain. This is ideal because it wears down the opponent a lot, although for this you will need a very high quality midfield.

Note that this tactic depletes stamina faster, because you not only need very high-quality passing midfielders, but also those who have good stamina.

High pressure

We have seen it a lot in Liverpool in recent years, basically you have to pressure the opponent in their own field to try to steal the ball, and with this get in front of the opposing goalkeeper quickly.

This implies pressing very aggressively, especially from the midfielders and forwards, since if we manage to steal the ball, we will already have a chance to score.

However, we need forwards and midfielders with very high resistance, also very fast, and with good definition.

Counterattack

Ideal for teams that do not have a lot of quality, but that have very fast players, especially midfielders and forwards.

Thanks to the counterattack, we will need defenders who press very well and steal the ball, and then throw the ball towards the line of midfielders or forwards, who have to have very good dribbling and be really fast to try to get in front of the opposing goalkeeper.

Surely there are other tactical visions that you can use but the ones we have told you about are the ones that are working best for us, although in the end it all has to do with the way you play.

