It is impossible to recount even the first five minutes of the start of the second season of ‘Invincible‘ without making a few very tremendous spoilers. We can only say that this fantastic superhero satire produced by Robert Kirkman for Prime Video and based on the comics that he himself scripted starts in the best and most surprising way possible. And coming from where he comes from, that’s saying a lot.

What this first episode of the second season also makes clear is that Let’s abandon that familiar taste of origin story that it had the previous year. The intrigues at the institute are over, and others much more epic and universal in scope begin. Or even interdimensional. Because yes, the second season of ‘Invincible’ gets into the fashionable superhero mud.

Although we can predict that the tone of ‘Invincible’ is going to be diametrically opposed to that of Loki, travel between dimensions could play an important role in this season. They will be the key that will bear fruit for an enemy of colossal proportions and that also explains some dramatic twists and turns. And all this seasoned with the trademark fights and violence, which pepper the screen with mass killings and deaths with good helpings of hemoglobin pumps.

Because if the previous season concluded with a parent-child apocalypse that put the planet at risk, this one begins (after that shocking beginning that we mentioned) with the search for an identity in a group of superheroes that we already know, and with Mark’s desire to distance himself. as much as possible of the paternal shadow. It won’t be easy, but frankly, it’s nothing that a pair of cracked kneecaps won’t fix.

