Mass Effect: Legendary Edition offers you three games for less than 10 euros, an opportunity that you cannot miss if you are a Steam user.

Steam is the queen when it comes to offering free game to all its users. At this time, in fact, a completely free title is available to which only a few hours left under this format. However, there is something that does not stop on the Valve platform either: the offers. And this time we bring you one of those 3×1 so juicy with the best space trilogy in history which, furthermore, has just reached its price historic minimum in the digital store.

Of course, we could not refer to anything other than Mass Effect: Legendary Edition, the compilation that brings together the three main installments of the saga with all the additions that were released later. In this way, whether you have not been able to discover its proposal or if you want to revive it, you should know that it is currently at its price historic low on Steamso all three games can be yours for as little as only 9.59 euroswhich means a 84% discount compared to its usual price on the Valve platform. With this, you will be able save a total of 50.40 euros if you buy it before next November 9at which time the promotion ends.

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition reaches its all-time low price on Steam

“Electronic Arts and BioWare bring us a love letter to Mass Effect with Mass Effect: Legendary Edition, an example of how to update and remaster 3 games that hold a special place in your heart of millions of players around the world, a saga that is in the Hall of Fame of the world of video games. Players have spent many years asking for these long-awaited remasters and the result could not be better. In addition to all the improvements mentioned, it should also be mentioned that all the extra content released is available and that is important, since Both Mass Effect 2 and 3 have DLC vital to the saga and that unite both gamesprovide new characters, give a worthy ending to the saga or delve into the lore of the Protheans”, we commented in the analysis of Mass Effect: Legendary Edition.

Therefore, do not hesitate to get in these very moments with Mass Effect: Legendary Edition for only 9.59 euros through Steamalthough you will have to be quick, as it will only be available at this price until tomorrow, November 9.

