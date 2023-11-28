It seems that we have a new trailer for one of the most anticipated games by Nintendo Switch players. In this case, we are talking about Skater XL, confirmed a while ago for the hybrid console.

After its numerous delays, we knew a while ago that the December 5, 2023. It will be sold in digital and physical format for $39.99. We also have these features confirmed on Nintendo Switch:

60 FPS en Switch: Skater XL on Nintendo Switch offers an ultra-smooth experience with 60 FPS, especially in handheld mode.

Portable Game: Players can enjoy skating on the go, with responsive and fluid controls via the Joy-Cons.

Online Experience: Offers the opportunity to hang out with friends online, replicating the atmosphere of real street skateboarding.

Online Interaction: Players can do tricks, watch other players, or simply explore with their team online.

Catalog of Mods in Release: Incorporates technology from Mod.io, giving access to a wide range of mods and content created by the community.

Customizable Content: In addition to official content, players can customize their look and gear through the most extensive content library in the skating genre.

Professional Characters: Option to play as real professional skaters like Tiago Lemos, Brandon Westgate, Evan Smith and Tom Asta, each with their own equipment and style.

Unique Soundtrack: Features music from renowned artists such as Modest Mouse, Interpol, Animal Collective, Future Islands and Band Of Horses, which complement the atmosphere of the game.

And this is your new trailer:

SXL drops on Nintendo Switch in 8 days, bringing you the responsive, physics based game feel that has come to define the genre, in buttery 60 FPS. Skate, film or hangout in multiplayer on-the-go with Nintendo Switch. Wishlist in the eshop or preorder at retailers globally pic.twitter.com/ChLPEk9RLG — Skater XL (@skater_xl) November 27, 2023

We’ll keep an eye out for more details to be shared between now and the release date available at this time. Meanwhile, what do you think of the news? Are you looking forward to this premiere? Don’t hesitate to share it in the comments. On the website you can also check which are the 110 best Nintendo Switch games (2023).

