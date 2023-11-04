Plataforma: Netflix

Romance

Since November 3, the new Spanish horror and supernatural series, Romancero, has been on Amazon Prime Video. With a luxury cast and based on the work of Federico García Lorca, Romancero takes us fully into a desert Andalusia to introduce us to two children who are fleeing everything that surrounds them. According to the synopsis itself: of the law, of the creatures that stalk them and of themselves. A supernatural horror thriller in which we will see artists of the stature of Ricardo Gómez, Alba Flores, Belén Cuesta…

Date: November 3

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Ferry

Ferry arrives from Belgium to Netflix from November 3, a crime drama miniseries which tells us the story of Ferry Bouman. He is desperate to get money and will have the opportunity to do so by being part of the Brabant drug traffickers.

Date: November 3

Plataforma: Netflix

The teenage kiss

One of the big hits expected for this month of November is the Brazilian series “Teenage Kiss: The Future is Dead.” A series that has already been everything a success in Latin American countries and that takes us to a futuristic Brazil where teenagers have a secret society in charge of protect yourself from adults and providing excitement and “color” from childhood and adolescence.

Date: November 9

Platform: HBO Max

Murder at the end of the world

If you are looking for an intrigue and thriller miniseries, “Murder at the End of the World” will be available on Disney+ starting November 11 with Emma Corrin as protagonist. She is a young amateur detective and technology expert who will participate in a retreat in a remote location along with other people. But what seems like a retreat of disconnection and tranquility will change when one of them is found dead and Darby Hart (played by Corrin) will do everything possible not only to prove that it was a murder but to prevent it from being just the first.

Date: November 11

Platform: Disney+

Scott Pilgrim from El Salto

A new series of adult animation It will also arrive on Netflix starting November 17 based on the comic with which it shares a name. Based on the comic “Scott Pilgrim” and with the original cast of the film, the character arrives in this new anime series that we can see on the red N from the middle of the month.

Date: November 17

Plataforma: Netflix

Camilo Superstar

Some of the best Spanish series each month come to Atresplayer and Camilo Superstar is one of them that has been available since November 19 on the Atresmedia platform and that will tell us the singer’s story. A transgressive musical starring Alejandro Jato and Adrián Lastra that tells us how Camilo Sesto decides, in the midst of the dictatorship in Spain, adapt the musical Jesus Christ Superstar in Spain. Something that will make history.

Date: November 19

Plataforma: Atresplayer

Dreamland

New series will also arrive on SkyShowtime and this comedy is one of them. We will go to the city of Margate in England to meet a series of women and their family relationship. A family drama about four sisters that, in a comedic tone, addresses the relationships between women of different generations and family problems.

Date: November 21

Plataforma: SkyShowtime

Candy Cruz

On HBO Max you will be able to watch the Mexican series Candy Cruz from the end of the month. Cassandra Sánchez-Navarro is the protagonist of this comedy in which she plays the character after whom she is named. She has a special gift for the kitchen and wants to participate in a television contest that will change his life in a series where Mexican food is the axis.

Date: November 23

Platform: HBO Max

a normal family

If you search a dark crime miniseriesFrom Sweden, the series “A Normal Family” arrives on Netflix this November 24th. Just a few episodes that tell us how a seemingly perfect family will see everything around them shattered when their 19-year-old daughter is arrested and accused of murder. What should your parents do? Support Stella unconditionally or do you really know her as much as you think? Based on the novel with which she shares a name, one of the best thrillers for this November.

Date: November 24

Plataforma: Netflix

Criminals

One of the last to arrive this November will be “Criminals” on Disney+. A British Hulu series that follows Joe Petrus. Father, owner of his own business and with a quiet life, but his family does not know that he is hiding a secret and that he has been hiding for years. belongs to a crime gang. If he is discovered, he will have to do everything possible to protect his family.

Date: November 29

Platform: Disney+

Bookie

Chuck Lorre is behind this dark comedy that will arrive on November 30 on HBO Max. Bookie is the story of a Los Angeles bookie who runs into trouble when it looks like sports betting is going to be legalized. He will do everything possible, together with his people, to deal with clients in addition to settling the debts that he has outstanding and continue making a place for himself in a difficult and full of controversies and rivals.

Date: November 30

Platform: HBO Max

Returns and new seasons

Not only will there be new series but we will also see new seasons arriving in these coming weeks on all streaming platforms. From the beginning of the month we will be able to see new episodes of Solar Opposites en Disney+ If we want cartoons for adults and if we are a fan of the genre you can also see the second season of Invicible on Amazon Prime Video from November 3rd.

Classics like “La que se cerca” also return with its 14th season on Amazon Prime Video from November 10 or the legendary Doctor Who with its 14th season that will land on Disney+ starting on the 25th of this month.

Or some of the essential ones like The Crown. The Crown It will have a new season (the first part of the sixth) starting on the 16th on Netflix and just one day later it will return to the “Sagrada Familia” platform with the episodes of its second installment.

A month full of news that will make us stay focused on the television and resting until we start looking for all the Christmas movies.