Look back at the lists of best-selling cars of recent years and you will come across many of the same names. The Polo and Golf from Volkswagen of course, the Opel Corsa and the Ford Fiesta. Kia briefly took over with the Picanto and the Rio, but a new American competitor was added in 2019: the Tesla Model Y.

Every now and then it misses a month, but usually the Model Y is high in the top five best-selling cars. The Tesla will also be in the top five in October 2023, according to figures from Bovag. To date, it is also the best-selling model in the Netherlands with 10,934 units sold. For comparison: Mercedes sold a total of 10,564 cars in the Netherlands this year.

There will certainly be more Model Ys

The price of the Tesla Model Y is going down in the Netherlands. The brand says it can reduce the price by optimizing its ‘focus on continuous product improvement through innovative engineering and production processes’. The factory probably runs a little smoother and more cost-effectively. Production will increase and there will therefore be more economies of scale.

What is the price of the Tesla Model Y in the Netherlands?

Dutch people will pay 2,000 euros less than before. This brings up the new price of the Tesla Model Y 44.990 euro. Extra handy for the Netherlands, because the Model Y falls just within the SEPP scheme and you receive 2,950 euros from the government. If you skip the options list, you will pay 42,040 euros. Unfortunately, this benefit is not available to business drivers.

The Long Range and Performance version of the Tesla Model Y remain the same price in the Netherlands. For these versions you pay 53,990 euros and 59,990 respectively. So they don’t get any extra from the state. Tesla Netherlands cannot yet say anything about a facelift for the Model Y. The Model 3 recently received an update and the first copies only arrived in the Netherlands.

We will have to make do with the current Tesla for the time being. The standard Model Y can travel 455 kilometers on a full 60 kWh battery. The power of 347 hp goes to the rear, from 0 to 100 km/h goes in 6.9 seconds and the top speed is 217 km/h. By the way, the torque is 420 Nm. Could that have something to do with April 20, the day on which fun cigarettes are put in the spotlight?