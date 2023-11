The man with the armband aiming for history. Arriving from Racing Avellaneda in the summer of 2018, Lautaro Martinez is increasingly a symbol of Inter. Thanks to the 13 goals scored in the first 14 league games, the Argentine now has 115 goals for the Nerazzurri: it all started with a header against Cagliari on a September evening, five years ago. His goal average is 0.45.