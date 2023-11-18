Don’t miss the opportunity to buy at the best price the best mobile phone that a brand as reputable as Samsung has to offer right now and save a good fortune to upgrade to the high-end on your smartphone.

Samsung’s top of the range

The new Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra It is the top of the range from the Korean manufacturer, one of the most successful with the Android operating system. In addition, the specific model on offer is the one that has the most and best features, including more storage space.

In the case of the offer that we found on Amazon, you are going to get a mobile phone in which the screen is the main protagonist. Specifically, with the successor to the Galaxy S22 Ultra you will have a Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel in your hands. 6.8 inches, with Quad HD+ resolution (3,088 x 1,440 pixels) and an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120 Hz, that is, it can be adjusted depending on what is needed.

To take maximum care of your new acquisition, you will love to know what it is. a most resistant model. The Galaxy S23 Ultra features Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the front and back, all finished with the most durable Armor Aluminum frame ever used in a Samsung Galaxy smartphone. To use it without fear of water, it has an IP68 rating, which means you can continue using your phone in adverse weather conditions thanks to its dust and water resistance.

The powerful heir to the Note

This model includes the S Pen included in the pack, which keeps the Note legacy alive, which helped us so much in terms of productivity. Using this smart pen, the S23 Ultra helps you stop relying on notebooks, taking notes or making more creative sketches effortlessly and in an environmentally friendly way.

All these capabilities of course have to be led by a processor up to the task. In the case of this model, it integrates one of the most powerful and innovative on the market, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2compatible con 5G.

Another of the premium features of this model, being one of the market leaders, is at the camera level. Behind every shot is an all-new adaptive pixel sensor for a gallery of vibrant, sharp photos from 200 megapixels with any light. This main wide-angle sensor is accompanied by a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and two 10-megapixel telephoto lenses with a 10x optical zoom. And in front, for selfies, you can use its 12 megapixel camera.

In addition, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has 5G and has a 5,000 mAh battery. So you will have more than a day of autonomy (depending on the use you make of the smartphone with Android and One UI). It also has a 45W fast charging.

In today’s offer on Amazon you will be able to get the highest model within this top of the range with a considerable discount taking into account its high starting price. Instead of paying 1,589 euros, you will be happy to know that you will have it almost 300 euros cheaper, at only 1,199 euros. Includes charger.

This is just one of the many offers you already have available on Amazon. If you want to check out other deals, don’t miss our compilation of the best Black Friday 2023 deals.