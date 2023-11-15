Fans continue to surprise us with tributes to this popular franchise among Nintendo fans. In this case it is about Pokémon.

It is not the first time that fans of video game franchises show some type of tattoos inspired by them, some of them undoubtedly being striking. In this case, the Reddit user under the name DoctorMcCoy1701 has demonstrated it, by tattooing the characteristic Flying and Dragon-type Pokémon Rayquaza, which is part of the group of 3rd generation legendaries along with Groudon and Kyogre. You can see how the tattoo surrounds the fan’s arm, obtaining a striking effect and taking advantage of the characteristic length of the Pokémon’s body. It’s certainly great.

In the post that we leave you below we can see how the result shows. It is not the first time that we can see objects, fan-arts or tattoos created by fans in great detail, but The result obtained on this occasion is surprising. You can see the complete post shared by the user along with all the images available in this link. Here you can check it:

My Rayquaza tattoo

byu/DoctorMcCoy1701 inpokemon

What do you think? Do you think the tattoo design could have been improved in any way? Have you ever gotten a tattoo inspired by a video game? Don’t hesitate to share your opinion in the comments.