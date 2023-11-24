Black Friday comes with incredible deals for PlayStation 5 players, providing the perfect opportunity to immerse yourself in epic adventures at irresistible prices. A party for gamers, these offers promise to take the gaming experience to a new level of excitement and fun.

Black Friday brings a wave of excitement for PlayStation 5 owners, offering a unique opportunity to purchase top games at exceptional prices. It is the perfect opportunity to expand game collections with essential titles.

These offers aren’t just discounts: they represent a celebration of the passion for video games. They allow players to explore diverse worlds and experiences, from epic adventures to intense combat, all through the powerful PS5.

The variety and quality of games on offer highlight the capabilities of the PS5, making these deals irresistible. The console, known for its advanced technology, provides an immersive and detailed gaming experience.

In summary, Black Friday for PS5 users is an exciting experience that enriches the gaming community, offering advanced technology and high-quality games at affordable prices, making it a key date for video game fans. So read on to find out what the best PS5 games on sale for Black Friday.

EA SPORTS FC 24 for 47.99 euros (-40%) Diablo IV for 44.90 euros (-44%) Elden Ring for 39.90 euros (-29%) God of War: Ragnarök + Demon’s Souls for 99.99 euros (-38%) Mortal Kombat 1 for 39.90 euros (-47%) Street Fighter 6 for 44.99 euros (-38%) Hogwarts Legacy for 36.25 euros (-52%) Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 for 69.99 euros (-7%) Star Wars Jedi: Survivor for 49.95 euros (-38%)

EA SPORTS FC 24 for 47.99 euros (-40%)

This title revolutionizes the gaming experience thanks to HyperMotionV, capturing the authentic rhythm of football in competitions such as the UEFA Champions League and LaLiga. With Opta technology, each player on the field feels unique, reflecting their real abilities. Plus, the Frostbite engine takes graphics to another level.

Do you dream of creating your ideal team? In Ultimate Team, you’ll be able to choose from a wide selection of players, both past and present, now including female stars. Besides, EA SPORTS FC 24 allows you to live the life of a footballer or manager, creating your own legend in Career mode. Take advantage of this offer and immerse yourself in the most realistic soccer experience!

Diablo IV for 44.90 euros (-44%)

Prepare to fight evil in a world where every corner hides dangers and treasures. With an immersive narrative and memorable characters, Diablo IV invites you to explore a dark and mysterious world, alone or with someone.

Enjoy cross-play and cross-progression on multiple platforms. Don’t miss the opportunity to delve into this sinister universe, full of challenging dungeons and legendary loot, at an exceptional price.

Elden Ring por 39.90 euros (-29%)

This title takes you to a fantasy world created by Hidetaka Miyazaki y George R.R. Martin. Explore the Between Lands, full of challenges and beauty. The game allows you to choose your own path, whether by fighting directly, using stealth, or collaborating with allies.

The Golden Order is broken, and as Lightless, you will have to uncover the mysteries of the Elden Circle. Don’t miss the opportunity to immerse yourself in this epic world at an unbeatable price.

God of War: Ragnarök + Demon’s Souls for 99.99 euros (-38%)

This Black Friday offer brings you two epic games at an irresistible price. In God of War: Ragnarök, accompanies Kratos and Atreus on a journey full of challenges and emotional decisions. He explores the Nine Realms and faces monsters and Norse gods.

In Demon’s Souls Remake, relive the story and merciless combat in a world redesigned for the new generation. Discover the horrors of Boletaria and face his challenges to be the true “demon slayer”. Take advantage of this unique opportunity to have two incredible titles in your collection.

Mortal Kombat 1 for 39.90 euros (-47%)

This new installment of the iconic saga brings legendary brutalities and characters, in addition to new ones. Combatants Cameo.

Experience renewed gameplay and stunning graphics thanks to Unreal Engine 5. Immerse yourself in the story and prove your skills in intense battles. Don’t miss the opportunity to add this title to your PS5 collection at an exceptional price.

Street Fighter 6 for 44.99 euros (-38%)

Street Fighter 6 It is presented as an unmissable offer for fighting game enthusiasts. With a mix of classic and new modes, the game offers a fresh and modern experience. With 18 diverse characters, both classic and new, you’ll have a range of fighting styles to master.

Additionally, innovative game modes like World Tour and Battle Hub add a unique dimension to the game. Take advantage of the new control systems to enjoy the game with friends and family. Don’t miss this opportunity to immerse yourself in the exciting world of Street Fighter 6 at a bargain price.

Hogwarts Legacy for 36.25 euros (-52%)

Set in the 19th century, this open-world RPG lets you live the life of a college student. Hogwarts. Explore iconic new locations, master powerful spells, and face dangerous enemies on an adventure to uncover a hidden truth.

Customize your character and decide your path in the magical world. This offer is perfect to immerse yourself in a magical experience at an exceptional price.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 for 69.99 euros (-7%)

Join to Peter Parker y Miles Morales on an exciting journey through Marvel’s New York. He experiences his unique powers and faces iconic villains like Venom. The story will take you to the limit, both inside and outside the mask.

Explore an expanded New York, full of challenges and surprises. Don’t miss the opportunity to live this exciting Spider-Man adventure at a reduced price.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor for 49.95 euros (-38%)

For Star Wars fans, Eat: Survivor It is an unmissable offer. Continue the story of Cal Kestis in an action-adventure game full of challenges and surprises. With expanded Force abilities and new tactics, prepare to face threats in an expanding universe.

Explore new planets and rediscover known worlds on an adventure to keep the light of hope alive. Take advantage of this Black Friday offer to immerse yourself in the Star Wars universe like never before.

