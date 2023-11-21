God of War Ragnarok is available on the PlayStation Store at an impressive price thanks to the Black Friday sales.

He Black Friday is leaving spectacular offers on PlayStation Store so that all PS5 and PS4 players can take advantage of them in some of the best games on both consoles. In this sense, such important presences stand out as the best trilogy in history for less than 30 euros or one of the great PS5 exclusives in 2023 almost at half the price. However, now we raise the level, bringing you closer the best PS5 game to date.

We are talking about nothing more and nothing less than God of War: Ragnarok, the brutal work of Santa Monica that puts an end to the adventures of Kratos and Atreus through Nordic terrain. If you have not yet had the opportunity to delve into its proposal, now you can do so thanks to the PlayStation Store summer sales by paying as much as only 49.59 euroswhich means a 38% discount compared to its usual price on the platform. In this way, you will be saving a total of 30.40 euros if you buy it before next November 28at which time the promotion ends.

God of War Ragnarok, the epic made into a video game and at a truly crazy price on the PS Store

God of War Ragnarok is a brutal, epic, huge game that meets everything that can be asked of a work of this caliber. I have no doubt that we will hear his name repeatedly at The Game Awards 2022 gala on December 8 and perhaps he will be the only one capable of competing with a giant like Elden Ring. Santa Monica’s work once again borders on the most absolute excellence with a formula completely refined and adapted to this adventure, allowing its natural evolution and providing new elements that fit perfectly with what was seen previously. That feeling of playing something recognizable and, at the same time, capable of tearing one’s clothes to present A totally different model means that we are facing one of the best games of the generationwe argued in our analysis of God of War: Ragnarok.

God of War Ragnarok for PS5/PS4 for 49.59€

So, don't miss the great opportunity that the PlayStation Store is currently offering you and get God of War: Ragnarok at its cheapest price to date: only 49.59 euros before next November 28, when the promotion will end.

