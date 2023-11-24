Black Friday comes with incredible discounts for PS4 games, opening up a world of adventures and emotions at unbeatable prices. It is the perfect time to enrich your collection and discover new universes on your favorite console.

Black Friday is an annual event that gamers around the world look forward to, and this year, PlayStation 4 owners have every reason to be excited. Black Friday deals on PS4 games open up a universe of possibilities for players, from action and adventure titles to exciting role-playing stories.

In addition to attractive discounts, Black Friday is an excellent opportunity for players to delve into worlds and narratives that they may have overlooked. With reduced prices, even the most popular titles become accessible to a greater number of people.

These Black Friday deals are the ideal time to build a varied and rich game library. From immersive open-world experiences to games with deep, immersive stories, there’s something for every type of player. It’s the perfect occasion to explore different genres and discover new favorites.

Black Friday is an exciting time for PS4 users. With a wide range of games on offer, for new players and veterans alike, it’s the best time to dive into new adventures or relive favorite classics at unbeatable prices. Get ready: these are the best PS4 games on sale for Black Friday.

Have you ever dreamed of exploring a cyber city as a cat? Stray It offers you just that, and now for only 19.99 euros. This third-person adventure game takes you through the neon-lit alleyways of a decaying cybercity.

In this unique world inhabited by androids and mysterious creatures, you must solve puzzles and face unexpected threats. Additionally, the physical edition includes six full-color art cards, making it an even more attractive purchase for collectors.

The epic continues God of War: Ragnarök, now at an incredible price of 33.99 euros! In this sequel to the acclaimed God of War (2018)you will embark on an emotional journey with Kratos and Atreus, facing the mysteries of Ragnarök.

You will explore vast kingdoms and fight Norse gods and monsters, while discovering your role in the prophecy. With new abilities and an even more expansive world, this title is a must-have for lovers of epic adventures.

Horizon: Forbidden West invites you to join Aloy on her journey through unknown and dangerous lands for only 27.17 euros. In this post-apocalyptic world, you will face imposing machines and discover fascinating tribes.

This game combines a gripping story with exciting exploration, presenting a constant challenge for players. Furthermore, only Aloy holds the key to restoring balance to a world on the brink of extinction.

Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut, now for 29.99 euros, takes you to an open world full of action and adventure. Explore the beautiful island of Tsushima, fighting the Mongol enemy and discovering the secrets of this place.

This edition includes additional content such as the Iki Island expansion and the Legends multiplayer mode, offering an even richer and deeper experience. It’s a perfect opportunity to immerse yourself in the culture and history of this impressive game.

The horror classic Resident Evil 4 returns with a remake that takes tension and emotion to new levels, now for 36.99 euros. With modernized game mechanics and spectacular graphics, this title immerses you in a story full of suspense and action.

Follow agent Leon S. Kennedy on his rescue mission in a mysterious European village, where he will face unimaginable horrors. For fans of the survival horror genre, this remake is a must-buy.

The Last of Us Parte II, available now for 28.39 euros, continues the exciting story of Ellie and Joel. Five years after your first journey, you will face new challenges and discover the dark secrets of a devastated world.

This sequel offers a complex and moving narrative, along with intense gameplay that will keep you on the edge of your seat. Experience the fight for survival in a dangerous and beautifully recreated world.

Relive the legend of Commander Shepard with Mass Effect Legendary Edition, now for only 23.30 euros. This edition includes all three games in the series and more than 40 downloadable content, offering you hundreds of hours of gameplay in a rich and detailed universe.

Your decisions will affect the entire story, allowing you to forge your own path in this galactic epic. With visual and gameplay improvements, this edition is a must-have for fans of role-playing games and science fiction.

For fans of the magical universe of Harry Potter, Hogwarts Legacy It is a unique opportunity to live the life of a Hogwarts student in the 19th century. For 36.25 euros, this open-world role-playing game allows you to discover hidden secrets and face dangerous adventures.

Customize your character, master spells, and explore the magical world, including iconic locations like Hogsmeade and the Forbidden Forest. Hogwarts Legacy is an invitation to live your own magical adventure.

Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition, now priced at 14.89 euros, offers you the definitive experience of this epic adventure. With downloadable content and new features, you will accompany Prince Noctis and his friends in their fight to take back his kingdom.

This edition features action-packed battles and a limitless journey through a vast, detailed world. Additionally, the Royal Edition allows you to explore from a first-person perspective, offering a new way to experience this incredible story.