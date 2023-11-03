Post-apocalyptic stories tend to appeal to everyone. If we add its similarity to One Piece, this Crunchyroll anime is perfect.

If you like apocalyptic and One Piece, you can’t miss this Crunchyroll anime. The popular post-apocalyptic anime series focused on science and titled Dr. Stone is available on the famous streaming platform. Based on the Japanese manga created by Riichiro Inagaki and Boichi, the anime first premiered in 2019. And it has gained a significant following since then. The story is set in a world where a mysterious event called “petrification” has turned humanity into stone statues. Interesting, right?

What is the story of Dr. Stone: A brief summary

Thousands of years pass and the world is populated by stone statues of people and animals. The protagonist of Dr. Stone, el anime en Crunchyroll, is a brilliant young scientist named Senku Ishigami, who suddenly revives from his stony state. Quickly, he realizes that the world has regressed to a primitive era. Senku sets out to rebuild human civilization from the ground up using science and technology.

He is joined by Taiju Oki, his best friend who was also revived, and Yuzuriha Ogawa, another classmate. Together, they embark on a One Piece-style journey to uncover the truth behind petrification and return all of humanity to its former glory. Every episode of Dr. Stone en Crunchyroll revolves around Senku recreating various technologies and inventions, such as metallurgy, electricity, and chemistry, among others. A fun way to discover the world and solve problems.

A good animated dose of post-apocalypse

Dr. Stone also does great work on post-apocalyptic recovery. Following the petrification, the stone world is an austere and visually distinctive setting that provides an exciting backdrop for scientific exploration of the story. But instead of focusing on survival and scavenging, the Crunchyroll series focuses on the proactive work of rebuilding civilization.

Los Dr. Stone characters They work together to advance their scientific knowledge, create new technologies, and establish a town dedicated to scientific progress. As such, the Crunchyroll anime introduces a conflict between Senku, who believes in the power of science, and Tsukasa, who opposes Senku’s vision and aims to create a new world order. Their conflict adds depth beyond the typical fight over resources. Be that as it may, the series is a delight and you have to see it.