Buying Chinese was buying cheap, just because of the price. However, we increasingly see that Chinese manufacturers offer the same, or better, than European or American manufacturers at a lower price. After all, they are the ones who make everything.

In the case of portable speakers, you don’t have to go to reputable German or Japanese brands to have something decent: the best one under 100 euros is Chinese and from Aliexpress. The best of all? Now it is at a ridiculous price: 43 euros.

Tronsmart Mega Pro

The best thing about the speaker is the most important thing about a speaker: its sound power. Has 60W and sounds louder than JBLs of this size, and also at a lower price. It doesn’t have as many functions or equalization modes that are always useless in speakers like this, but in exchange it is well built, sounds good and is resistant to rain.

It also has NFC connection and 10 hours of autonomyso it will never leave you stranded at a barbecue or dinner in the garden.

Furthermore, it is not only because of the price because the shipping is also express and from Spain, since it is AliExpress Plaza that sells and distributes. This means that In just 3-5 business days you will have your purchase at home and with the three-year warranty established by law in our country.a real luxury considering the very tight prices we found on AliExpress for 11.11.

The reviews are unanimous: this speaker is the bomb for this price because it is very similar to the high-end models, only without its brand and with some cuts that, honestly, do not contribute much in terms of support for high-definition codecs in a speaker. that will be used outdoors to play festive music or listen to podcasts.

It is one of the best offers of the day despite the fact that due to a small amount you cannot take advantage of the juiciest coupons unless you add more products to the basket.

These speakers are asked to sound loud, clear and forceful, and this Tronsmart Mega Pro fulfills this perfectly. Take advantage of the discount and coupons and get it for only 43 euros.

