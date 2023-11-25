You have asked us for it and here we bring it to you. After publishing our great photographic comparison of 2023, closer than ever between Xiaomi and Apple, with the latter manufacturer winning, we bring the blind comparison. It’s the time of year when the ball drops on your roof: you can vote for the photographs you like the most.

We are going to show you different images of the phones. After each one, you will find a poll to vote for which one you like the most. We leave you here who are the participants in this comparison.

Google Pixel 8 Pro – Unlocked Android Smartphone with telephoto lens, 24-hour battery life and Super Actua screen – Obsidian, 128GB

Apple iPhone 15 Pro MAX (256 GB) – Natural Titanium

SAMSUNG Galaxy S23 Ultra (S918) 5G Dual Sim 256GB 8GB RAM (Phantom Black) Black

HONOR Magic5 Pro 5G, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, 12GB 512GB, 6.81 Pulgadas OLED 120Hz, 50MP+50MP+50MP Cámara, 5100mAh Batería, 66W Supercharge, 50W Wireless Supercharge, Dual Sim, NFC, Negro

Photo 1: day

Our first scene, taken in automatic mode during the early afternoon.





Photo A





Photo B





Photo C





Photo D





Photo E

Vote on daytime photography.

Photo 2: detail plan

Daytime scene, close-up shot to evaluate amount of detail. The focus point is more complex and the object has some movement.





Photo A





Photo B





Photo C





Photo D





Photo E

Vote on the detail photograph.

Photo 3: ultra wide angle

Ultra wide angle photography. With good lighting and in the first scene.





Photo A





Photo B





Photo C





Photo D





Photo E

Vote on wide angle photography.

Photo 4: daytime portrait





Photo A





Photo B





Photo C





Photo D





Photo E

Vote on portrait photography.

Photo 5: maximum zoom

Daytime photography, using the closest telephoto lens on each of these phones.





Photo A





Photo B





Photo C





Photo D





Photo E

Vote on the zoom photo.

Photo 6: interior photography





Photo A





Photo B





Photo C





Photo D





Photo E

Vote on interior photography.

Photo 7: night





Photo A





Photo B





Photo C





Photo D





Photo E

Vote on the night photograph.

You can vote on the photographs you like the most throughout the week. Voting will close next Thursday the 30th, so we encourage you to participate and choose the next winner of our great blind comparison.

