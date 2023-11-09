Listening to a radio program with background music and a cool header is not the same as listening to a monologue without a single tune. The first sounds professional, and the second sounds boring.

The main drawback is that almost all music has been created by authors who, like anyone else, must pay their mortgage, rent and bills, and they want to do it with the sweat of their brow or, in other words, with their music.

Luckily, some of these Authors have released pieces of their creation so that anyone can integrate them into their projects without having to pay a euro for them, so you can download all this music for free and legally to use it.

The pages we have selected below are the music equivalent of image banksso in its content pool you can find royalty-free pieces, others with limited licenses that require mention of the author and others for which you will directly have to pay a certain price.

How to download free music

If you want to download free music without breaking the law, there are several legal options you can take advantage of.

If you need it for your creative projects, you can find websites that offer royalty-free content for free. Some examples are Free Music Archive and Jamendo.

Likewise, many artists share their music on YouTube and allow direct downloading or through online converters.

It is important that you always verify that the music you download is legal and is authorized for free use. Sharing copyrighted music without permission may be illegal.

Therefore, it is important to look at the type of license to which each piece of music is subject, and respect the terms of that license to avoid having legal problems later. These are The best pages to download free and royalty-free music for your videos:

Creative Commons: a license free of payment, but no obligations

Las Creative Commons licenses are, in the vast majority of cases, free use for private users and are only found Free use limitations when making commercial use of that piece.

I mean, yes the license prohibits commercial useyou can use it as a soundtrack for your family videos, but not to accompany an advertisement for your company or to add it to a job for your clients.

Songs or musical pieces subject to Creative Commons personal or private use licenses are free, but they have certain obligations associated with them. The most common is the author’s assignment.

This means that, even if you don’t have to pay for the music that you have included in a promotional ad for your business or in your vacation video, yes you must mention the author in the credits.

Download music from Youtube for free

YouTube is the largest video platform that exists, and for years it has been adding functions and tools to make video creation easier for its users.

Therefore, if your video is going to end up on YouTube, you can use the Music and Sound Library that the platform makes available to users for free.

To access this service you just have to log in to your YouTube account and go to your YouTube Studio. There, in the left side panel, look for the option Other functions and choose Audio library.

In this section a good number of Free and royalty-free musical pieces and audio effects that will serve to set the scene for your videos, without violating any of YouTube’s usage policies in terms of copyright. All you have to do is download the piece and add it to your video.

Jamendo

If we talk about royalty-free music, one of the most popular and representative is Jamendoalthough more than a website that is responsible for collecting copyright-free music, it can be considered as a community in which you will find a huge variety of free music for your videos.

All the music from Jamendo’s catalog It is under a Creative Commons license, so it can be used without limit and legally in your personal video projects, as long as you include a mention of its legitimate author.

If you need music for a video for commercial useJamendo includes a section dedicated to this, but in this case the music download will not be free, although it has very affordable prices and, once purchased, you can use it with all the legal guarantees in your videos.

The catalog of music styles and songs is really large, with more than 200,000 tracks at your disposal. It is not in vain that we find ourselves before one of the largest communities of musicians and musical creators.

For more information, visit the official Jamendo website.

Free Music Archive

Another recommendation that we cannot ignore when it comes to finding free music for your videos is Free Music Archive.

On this website you can find a large catalog of songs under Creative Commons license perfectly classified by genre, which makes the task of searching for music much easier.

All music can be downloaded for freebut its license requires you to mention the artist in the credits of your video projects.

From Free Music Archive you can download free single songs or, if you like a certain artist’s work, download an entire album.

For more information, visit the official Free Music Archive website.

Musopen

If you need download free musicclassic, royalty-free and free, Musopen may be the music bank you need.

In this classical music archive you not only have a good collection of classical music pieces that you can search by composer, instrument or theme, you can also download the sheet music of the pieces to interpret them yourself.

Musopen’s music is subject to a Creative Commons license, so music download is freeand many of them are classic works, so the mention will not be necessary because they are in the public domain.

The free version of Musopen allows you to download up to 5 songs a day, if you need more sound material you must pay a subscription fee.

For more information, visit the official Musopen website.

Dig.ccMixter

Another interesting website if you are looking free and royalty-free music for your videos is Dig.ccMixter.

On this page you will find thousands of hours of music that you can incorporate into your projects. Most of them can be downloaded for free to use in your personal videos, and even in your commercial projects.

However, it is advisable to review the type of license to ensure that the author allows commercial use of the work or under what conditions personal use is permitted.

The website classifies the content by possible uses, including instrumental music for videos, music for advertisements and even a section of music to include in your video games.

For more information, visit the official Dig.ccMixter page.

Bensound

Bensound It is a website where you will find thousands of Free and royalty-free songs and musical themes for your video projects.

It is a very easy-to-use page where it is easy to find the style of music you are looking for for your videos thanks to its efficient classification by tags.

Each piece of music is presented in a box with a photo and a brief description of the style or instruments that appear in the piece. That way, it’s easier choose the right music for your videos.

Plus, each of these boxes features an audio player, so you can listen to a sample of the song before downloading it. Before doing it. The page shows you in detail which projects you can use it for and which ones you can’t.

If your project is among those not allowed, you can extend the use license by paying a certain amount to cover copyright.

For more information, visit the official Bensound website.

Purple Planet Music

In this selection is one of the best pages to download free and royalty-free music for your videos, es Purple Planet Music.

Each of the songs or pieces of music that you will find on this page has three different licenses or forms of use: free, standard or transmission.

If you go to upload your own personal videos to YouTube or you just want a soundtrack for your family videos, you can download most of the music for free without major problem, since it is included in the free license with the corresponding mention of the author.

On the other hand, if the chosen music is going to be used for profit or commercial purposes, you must purchase a Extended license to expand legal coverage. In any case, the extension of this license is offered for a very reasonable price.

The content of the page is classified by sensations, and you can find categories of happy, emotional, tense, dreamy music, etc. This makes it very simple select the appropriate music for the mood you want to give to your video.

For more information, visit the official Purple Planet Music website.

Audionautix

Audionautix is ​​a portal where you will find free music to download with Creative Commons 3.0 license. Therefore, you are free to use any sound from the collection, even for commercial purposes, as long as you include a link to this page on your website or credit that the music you have used is from audionautix.com.

The Audionautix catalog can be explored by genres, moods or tempoand if you prefer it also has a search engine to find music by keywords.

Each of the entries has a title and is cataloged within a genre, a mood and a tempo. You have the possibility of listening to the songs online and, when you find what you are looking for, you can download the song in MP3 format to use it in your video.

Go to the Audionautix website to consult the catalog and download music.

SoundClick

SoundClick is an online platform that allows users to listen, download and share music at no cost.

It offers pieces of all kinds, from independent music to classical music, including electronic music and video game music.

One of the advantages of using the service is that it allows you to create your own radio station and communicate with your followers.

Has a variety of tools and services to help artists promote their musicsuch as the ability to create artist profiles, share music and sell at reasonable prices.